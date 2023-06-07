Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala Institution Probes Student Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Probe Launched into Student Suicide at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kerala

The Kerala Higher Education Minister, R. Bindhu, has announced that an investigation has been initiated into the suicide of a student at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering located at Kanjirappally in Kottayam district. Sradha Satheesh, a fourth-semester student of food technology, was found hanging in her room on June 2. Since then, student unrest has been on the rise, and on Tuesday, it reached a high when the police and angry students had a standoff.

Allegations of Harassment

Sradha Satheesh’s college and hostel mates have charged the head of her department and the hostel warden with harassing her. They are angry that the college authorities tried to mislead the doctors by not informing them that it may be a case of suicide when she was taken for emergency treatment.

Probe Initiated

Bindhu told the media that a police probe is currently underway, and her department has also initiated an inquiry. “There is no doubt that students’ rights have to be respected as in the modern world things are different. We will assure the students that they need not feel jittery that they will be targeted because of the probe that has begun,” said Bindhu.

Government Officials Arrive at the College

Bindhu and State Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, who hails from Kottayam district, are arriving at the college on Wednesday to hold discussions with the students and also with the management to defuse the situation. The college management, to cool down matters, on Tuesday decided to close the college and the hostel, but the students in the hostel have refused to vacate it. Eventually, things now have cooled down, after the huge police force was withdrawn from the campus.

Importance of Respecting Student Rights

This tragic incident highlights the importance of respecting the rights of students in educational institutions. Students should feel safe and secure in their academic environment and should not be subjected to any form of harassment. Educational institutions must have proper mechanisms in place to address any complaints of harassment or mistreatment and ensure that students’ concerns are taken seriously.

Conclusion

The suicide of Sradha Satheesh has sparked a wave of student unrest and calls for justice. It is a grim reminder that educational institutions must prioritize student welfare and ensure that all students are treated fairly and with respect. The investigation launched by the Kerala Higher Education Minister and the State Cooperation Minister is a step in the right direction towards addressing the issue and restoring calm on the campus. The authorities must work closely with the students and college management to resolve the matter and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

College protests in Kerala Suicide at Amal Jyothi College Student unrest in Kerala Investigation into R Bindhu’s death Kerala college administration controversy

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :Unrest at Kerala institution, probe ordered into student’s suicide, Unrest at Kerala institution, R Bindhu, student’s suicide, Amal Jyothi College/