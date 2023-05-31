Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala minor allegedly sexually abused before suicide in religious school

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The post-mortem report on the death of a 17-year-old girl at a private religious school in Balaramapuram has revealed that she was sexually abused six months before joining the institution. The police have filed a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against her male friend based on the report. The victim, identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapally, was found hanging in the library of the Khadijath-ul Kubra Women’s Arabic College at Idamanakuzhi on May 13.

The report has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death, which was initially ruled a suicide. However, her relatives have alleged foul play and claimed that she would not have taken her own life. They have also accused the authorities of attempting to defame Asmiya.

According to the police, the family sent Asmiya to the religious school after learning about her contact with the boyfriend. She was allegedly subjected to mental torture, and progress will be made in the investigation into suicide instigation following POCSO. The youth has been arrested by the police for Asmiya’s death.

Asmiya had received admission to the Balaramapuram institution for Plus One and religious studies after passing the SSLC exam. She returned home for a month’s leave during the fasting season and complained about some issues to her parents. However, they helped her understand and sent her back to the institution.

The post-mortem report has confirmed that Asmiya was sexually abused six months before joining the religious school, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. The police have filed a POCSO case against her male friend, who is accused of sexually abusing her.

The case highlights the importance of protecting children from sexual offenses and underlines the need for institutions to create safe environments for their students. It is a tragic reminder of the consequences of sexual abuse and the importance of taking such cases seriously.

The investigation into Asmiya’s death is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days. However, the case has already highlighted the need for greater awareness and action to protect children from sexual offenses and ensure that institutions are held accountable for creating safe environments for their students.

Child abuse in religious schools Suicide of minors in Kerala Sexual abuse of children in India Autopsy reports of child abuse victims Child protection laws in Kerala

News Source : Aishwarya Nair

Source Link :Kerala minor who allegedly committed suicide in religious school was sexually abused 6 months earlier: Autopsy/