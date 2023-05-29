Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala partner swapping case suspect dies in hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Prime Accused in Kerala Partner Swapping Case Dies after Consuming Poison

Shino Mathew, the prime accused in Kerala’s partner swapping case, has died after allegedly consuming poison. Mathew was admitted to a private hospital and was later transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital where he passed away at around 4 a.m. on Monday. The incident occurred a week after his wife was found murdered at her father’s residence.

Murder Allegations

The family of the deceased 26-year-old woman had alleged that Mathew was responsible for her murder. According to the police, the woman’s children found her lying in a pool of blood at their home in Manarcadu on May 19th, while her father and brother were away at work and the children were out playing.

Partner Swapping Case

In January of this year, Kerala police arrested seven people, including Mathew, for their alleged involvement in a partner swapping case. The case was brought to light after the deceased woman filed a complaint against her husband. The police claim that they busted a gang involved in partner swapping based on the woman’s complaint.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the murder of Mathew’s wife is ongoing. The police have not yet confirmed whether or not Mathew was responsible for her death. However, the fact that Mathew consumed poison a week after his wife’s murder has led some to speculate that he may have been involved.

Conclusion

The death of the prime accused in Kerala’s partner swapping case has raised many questions about the ongoing investigation into the murder of his wife. While the police continue to investigate the case, the family of the deceased woman remains hopeful that justice will be served.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Prime accused in Kerala partner swapping case dies at hospital/