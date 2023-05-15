Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala religious school death raises foul play suspicions

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Social Activist Shabnam Hashmi Demands Probe into the Mysterious Death of Asmiya Mol

Social activist Shabnam Hashmi has called for an investigation into the death of a teenage girl named Asmiya Mol at a religious school in Kerala. The incident has left her family in shock and raised many questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Allegations

The family of Asmiya Mol has alleged that there is something suspicious about her death. The 17-year-old girl was found dead at a religious study centre in Balaramapuram, Thiruvananthapuram district, on Saturday. The centre had reportedly told the family that she had hanged herself.

According to reports, Asmiya called her mother over the phone on the day of her death and asked her to come to the institution where she was a resident student. However, the institute did not allow her mother to meet her daughter. Later in the evening, Asmiya was found dead inside the bathroom.

The Police Investigation

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and have begun an investigation. However, the family of Asmiya Mol has raised doubts about the impartiality of the investigation and has demanded an independent probe.

The Call for Action

Meanwhile, social activist Shabnam Hashmi has taken to Twitter to demand a probe into the incident. She has tagged the Twitter accounts of the Chief Minister and Kerala police, urging them to take immediate action against the culprits.

“How did Asmiya die? Demand investigation and immediate action against the culprits,” she wrote.

The Need for Justice

The death of Asmiya Mol has once again brought to light the issue of safety and security of girl students in religious institutions. It is essential that the authorities take strict action against any wrongdoing and ensure that justice is served.

Asmiya’s family deserves to know the truth about what happened to their daughter, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that they get justice. The case highlights the need for a more robust and transparent system for investigating such incidents, and it is high time that we take steps to address this issue.

Conclusion

The death of Asmiya Mol is a tragedy that has shocked the entire nation. It is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by girl students in religious institutions and the urgent need for stricter safety measures. The authorities must take swift action to ensure that justice is served, and the family of Asmiya Mol gets the closure they deserve.

