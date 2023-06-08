Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala to Establish Grievance Cells in Educational Institutions after Student Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerala Government Forms Grievance Redressal Cells for Students in Wake of Suicide Allegations

The Kerala government has announced the formation of grievance redressal cells to address complaints lodged by students in colleges and universities in the state. The move comes in the wake of protests over the alleged suicide of a second-year engineering student at a private college in the Kottayam district. The proposed panel will be headed by principals in colleges and heads of departments in universities. The panel will also include representatives of student unions, Parent Teachers’ Associations, and university syndicates, with one representative being a woman. The panel will have the power to address complaints regarding the denial of certificates without valid reason, imposition of exorbitant fees, exam-related complaints, and division based on caste, religion, and sex. It will also address complaints of physical and mental torture from college/university authorities, teachers, other staff, or co-students. If students have not received justice from existing forums in their respective institutions, they can approach the grievance redressal cell with their complaints. If the student has any complaint regarding the decision of the cell, they can approach the appellate committee or the existing tribunal with an appeal, and the decision will be final. The government has warned that institutions that violate the final decision will face stringent action, including the imposition of fines, cancellation of affiliation, and withdrawal of government funds.

The announcement of the formation of grievance redressal cells is a welcome move by the Kerala government. The cells will provide a platform for students to address their concerns and complaints and seek justice. It will also ensure that institutions are held accountable for their actions and decisions. The inclusion of representatives of student unions, Parent Teachers’ Associations, and university syndicates, with one representative being a woman, is a positive step and will ensure that the panel is diverse and representative. The panel’s power to address complaints of physical and mental torture from college/university authorities, teachers, other staff, or co-students is particularly important, as it will provide a platform for students to report abuse and harassment. The government’s warning that institutions that violate the final decision will face stringent action is also a welcome move, as it will ensure that institutions take the panel’s decisions seriously and act accordingly.

However, the success of the grievance redressal cells will depend on their implementation. The panel must be independent and impartial and not influenced by college or university authorities. The government must ensure that the panel is adequately staffed and resourced to handle the volume of complaints it is likely to receive. The government must also ensure that the panel’s decisions are enforced and that institutions that violate the final decision are held accountable. The formation of the appellate committee or the existing tribunal with an appeal is also a positive step, as it provides a mechanism for students to appeal the panel’s decision if they are not satisfied.

In conclusion, the formation of grievance redressal cells is a welcome move by the Kerala government. It will provide a platform for students to address their concerns and complaints and seek justice. The inclusion of representatives of student unions, Parent Teachers’ Associations, and university syndicates, with one representative being a woman, is a positive step and will ensure that the panel is diverse and representative. The panel’s power to address complaints of physical and mental torture from college/university authorities, teachers, other staff, or co-students is particularly important. However, the success of the grievance redressal cells will depend on their implementation, and the government must ensure that the panel is independent, impartial, adequately staffed and resourced, and its decisions are enforced.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Student’s suicide: Kerala to set up grievance cells in varsities, colleges/