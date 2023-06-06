Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala’s first Ashoka Chakra awardee Havildar Alby D’Cruz expires

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alby D’Cruz: Kerala’s First Ashoka Chakra Awardee Passes Away

Alby D’Cruz, a proud Defence personnel from Kerala who always maintained a low profile despite being the first Keralaite to be conferred the Ashoka Chakra, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday at the age of 87. Hailing from the coastal hamlet of Valiyathura, a stone’s throw from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, D’Cruz received the Asoka Chakra (Class III) from the country’s first president Rajendra Prasad way back in 1962. Since 1967, this award has been called ‘Shaurya Chakra’.

A Life of Service

D’Cruz joined the Indian Army as a Lance naik in the paramilitary force- Assam Rifles as a radio officer. His battalion was given the job of busting the Naga rebels. Despite his numerous exploits, D’Cruz maintained a low profile throughout his life. His presence in the coastal hamlet was never known, and his exploits also never made news. It was only when he turned 80 years in 2017 that a local Coastal Organization decided to honor him, and many came to know that he was a highly decorated soldier.

A Worthy Recipient

The Ashoka Chakra is India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. It is awarded to individuals who display conspicuous bravery, self-sacrifice, and devotion to duty. It is the second-highest award in the order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards after the Param Vir Chakra and is followed by the Maha Vir Chakra.

D’Cruz’s contribution to the Indian Army and the country was immense. His bravery and selflessness in the face of danger are an inspiration to all. It is fitting that he was the first Keralaite to receive the Ashoka Chakra, and his memory will live on as a beacon of hope and courage for generations to come.

A Life Well-Lived

Among the pictures that adorn D’Cruz’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, there are images of him receiving the prestigious award and shaking hands with the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru soon after receiving the award. These pictures serve as a testament to his bravery and selflessness.

Alby D’Cruz may have passed away, but his legacy will live on. He was a true hero, a man who dedicated his life to serving his country and his people. His contribution to the Indian Army and the country will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : daijiworld.com

Source Link :Kerala’s first ‘Ashoka Chakra’ winner Havildar Alby D’Cruz passes away/