Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Kerala’s Muthashi Loses Her Laughter”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thiruvananthapuram: Poonchiri Muthassi, a 98-year-old woman from Ampilikonam in the district of Thiruvananthapuram, passed away last week due to natural age-related illness. She had gained a place in the news by creating waves on social media with her smiling face and wise words.

Poonchiri Muthassi had been bedridden for two years prior to her passing, unable to leave her house due to her deteriorating health. However, she had become a familiar face on social media, with people sharing her stories, quotes, and pictures on various platforms.

Despite her physical limitations, Poonchiri Muthassi continued to spread positivity and wisdom through her words. Her smile and laughter were infectious, and she had a way of making people feel at ease. Many people found comfort in her words and looked up to her as a source of inspiration.

Poonchiri Muthassi lived a simple life, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She had raised five children, including three daughters and two sons. She also had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she doted on.

The news of her passing was met with sadness and grief by those who knew her and those who had followed her on social media. Many people expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of her.

Poonchiri Muthassi’s passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing our loved ones and valuing the wisdom of our elders. Her legacy will continue to live on through the memories and lessons she left behind.

In other news from Kozhikode, a new COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up at the Cyberpark campus in Kozhikode to cater to the needs of the employees working there. The center has been set up in collaboration with the Health Department and will provide free vaccination to all employees aged above 18.

In addition, the Kozhikode district administration has launched a special drive to provide free vaccines to the transgender community. The initiative aims to ensure that all members of the community are vaccinated and protected against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the district has also witnessed a surge in the number of dengue cases, with over 200 cases reported in the past few weeks. The Health Department has urged people to take necessary precautions and maintain cleanliness to prevent the spread of the disease.

In sports news, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as the captain of the Indian T20 team after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli stated that he wished to focus on his batting and contribute to the team in a different capacity.

These are some of the major news stories from Kerala. For the latest news and updates, visit News18 Malayalam website.

Malayalam movie Emotional drama Loss and grief Family relationships Cultural significance of laughter in Kerala

News Source : News18 Malayalam

Source Link :‘ആ ചിരി ഇനിയില്ല’; കേരളത്തിന്റെ പുഞ്ചിരി മുത്തശ്ശിക്ക് വിട/