Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala’s Road Death Rate Decreased with AI Cameras

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerala Sees Reduction in Road Accidents with AI Cameras

Antony Raju, Kerala Transport Minister, Announces Success of Safe Kerala Project

The Kerala Transport Minister, Antony Raju, has announced that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras has led to a reduction in road accident deaths in the state. The announcement came after an evaluation meeting of the cameras installed across the state as part of the “Safe Kerala” project. During the meeting, Raju reported that 3,52,730 violations were detected by the cameras between June 5 and June 8. Keltron, the company that verifies the detections, uploaded 19,790 cases on the integrated transport monitoring system, and the Motor Vehicles Department issued challans in 10,457 violations.

The Minister reported that, on average, 12 road accident deaths were reported in Kerala per day before the installation of the AI cameras. Since their installation, the number has decreased to 5-8 per day. Raju also announced that seat belts will be made mandatory for drivers and front seat passengers of heavy vehicles from September 1. Among the violations detected by the cameras, 7,896 were by passengers in cars not wearing seat belts, 6,153 were riding without helmets, and 715 were cases of pillion riders without helmets.

The cameras also detected violations by 56 government vehicles, including VIP cars, and ten challans were issued. The Minister said that directions were issued to Keltron to increase the infrastructure to register the violations detected into the integrated transport monitoring system, including increasing the manpower.

The “Safe Kerala” project, which aims to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state, has faced corruption allegations from the Congress since its inauguration in April. The project, which cost Rs 232 crore, includes the installation of AI cameras. The cameras became operational on June 5, two months after the project’s inauguration. The Kerala government entered into an agreement with Keltron for the project in 2020. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the project in April of this year.

AI camera technology for road safety Road accident prevention in Kerala Decreased road fatalities in Kerala Impact of AI cameras on road safety Kerala’s successful use of AI cameras for traffic monitoring

News Source : bsindia

Source Link :‘Road accident death rate fell in Kerala after AI cameras started working’/