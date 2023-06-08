Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerri-Anne Donaldson, 38, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Britain’s Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has passed away at the age of 38. Kerri-Anne was a member of the dance troupe Kings & Queens, who competed in the ITV talent show in 2014. Although the group sailed through their initial audition, they were eventually eliminated in the semi-finals, with vocal harmony group Collabro going on to win the series.

Kerri-Anne’s older sister, Cara Donaldson, shared the heartbreaking news of her death on Facebook, saying, “My heart hurts, and my world has just collapsed around me. My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us, and I don’t know how to process it. I love you, Kerri; you’re my best friend, we were inseparable, and right now, I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.” The cause of Kerri-Anne’s death has not been disclosed.

Following the news, tributes have been pouring in, including from Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones, who was also a member of Kings & Queens. He wrote on Instagram, “Kerri-Anne Donaldson – remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories, and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri, you were my friend and like my big sister.”

Fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara commented on Neil’s post, saying, “How sad to see this news. She was such a lovely person. My heart goes out to all her friends and family during this time.” Neil’s dance partner Katya Jones was also a member of Kings & Queens, as was their fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington.

The news of Kerri-Anne’s death is a shock to the entertainment industry, and her loved ones will undoubtedly take time to come to terms with their loss. However, her legacy as a talented dancer and performer will live on, and she will be fondly remembered by all those who knew her.

It is a reminder that life is precious and fragile, and we must cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. It is also a reminder to take care of our mental and physical health, and to reach out for help if we are struggling. Rest in peace, Kerri-Anne Donaldson.

News Source : Daniel Welsh

Source Link :Britain’s Got Talent Star Kerri-Anne Donaldson Dies, Aged 38/