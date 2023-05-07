Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerry Star David Clifford’s Mother Dies on Eve of Munster Final

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tributes pour in for Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry stars David and Paudie Clifford

Introduction

Tributes have been pouring in following the sad news of the passing of Ellen Clifford, the mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie Clifford. The news was announced on…

A life well-lived

Ellen Clifford was a beloved member of her community in Kerry, known for her kind heart and her dedication to her family. Born and raised in the county, she was a proud Kerry woman through and through.

Ellen was a devoted mother to her two sons, David and Paudie, who both went on to become star footballers for the Kerry team. She was always their biggest supporter, cheering them on from the sidelines at every game and celebrating their victories with great joy.

But Ellen was much more than just a proud mother. She was a woman with a deep faith and a strong sense of community, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. She was involved in many local charities and community groups, and was always willing to give her time and energy to make her town a better place.

A legacy of love

Ellen Clifford’s passing is a great loss to her family, her community, and all who knew her. But her legacy of love and generosity will live on, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and make a difference in the world.

Her sons, David and Paudie, have both expressed their gratitude for the love and support they have received from their mother throughout their lives. They have credited her with instilling in them the values of hard work, dedication, and kindness that have made them the footballers and the men they are today.

The Kerry football community has also come together to pay tribute to Ellen Clifford, with many players and fans sharing their memories of her and expressing their condolences to the family.

A community in mourning

The news of Ellen Clifford’s passing has deeply affected the people of Kerry, who have come together to mourn her loss and celebrate her life. She was a beloved member of the community, and her passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

But even in their grief, the people of Kerry are finding comfort in the memories they have of Ellen Clifford. They remember her as a woman of great faith, who was always ready to lend a helping hand and offer a kind word of encouragement. They remember her as a devoted mother, who loved her sons with all her heart and was always there for them, no matter what.

Ellen Clifford may no longer be with us, but her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew her. Her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire and uplift us, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Conclusion

Ellen Clifford was a woman of great faith, kindness, and generosity. Her passing is a great loss to her family, her community, and all who knew her. But her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire and uplift us, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the Clifford family during this difficult time, and we offer our prayers and support as they mourn the loss of their beloved mother and grandmother.

News Source : belfastlive.co.uk – Staff reporter, Ronan McManus

Source Link :Mother of Kerry star David Clifford passes away on eve of Munster final/