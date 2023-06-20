Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kesha’s Fertility Procedure Nearly Killed Her

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kesha says she nearly DIED after freezing eggs and having a fertility procedure: ‘It was horrifying’

Introduction

Kesha, the popular American singer and songwriter, recently opened up about her experience with freezing eggs and undergoing a fertility procedure. In an interview, she revealed that the process was so traumatic that she nearly died. This article will delve deeper into Kesha’s experience and the potential risks associated with fertility treatments.

Kesha’s experience

Kesha, who is now 34 years old, decided to freeze her eggs a few years ago. She explained that she wanted to take control of her reproductive future and ensure that she had the option of having children later in life. However, the process of freezing her eggs was not without its challenges. Kesha revealed that she experienced excruciating pain and heavy bleeding during the procedure, which left her feeling traumatized.

The trauma did not end there. A few years later, Kesha decided to undergo a fertility procedure using her frozen eggs. She explained that the process involved taking hormones to prepare her body for the procedure. However, the hormones had a severe impact on her body, causing her to experience extreme anxiety and depression. She also developed a condition called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), which is a potentially life-threatening complication that can occur during fertility treatments.

Kesha explained that she had to be hospitalized for a week due to the severity of her symptoms. She said that the experience was “horrifying” and that she felt like she was “dying”. Kesha also expressed frustration with the lack of information and support she received from medical professionals during the process.

Risks associated with fertility treatments

Kesha’s experience highlights the potential risks associated with fertility treatments. While fertility procedures can be life-changing for some individuals, they are not without risks. Some of the potential risks associated with fertility treatments include:

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS)

Multiple pregnancies

Ectopic pregnancy

Bleeding or infection

Psychological distress

It is important for individuals considering fertility treatments to be aware of these risks and to discuss them with their doctor before proceeding.

Conclusion

Kesha’s experience with freezing eggs and undergoing a fertility procedure sheds light on the potential risks associated with these treatments. While fertility procedures can be life-changing for some individuals, they are not without risks. It is important for individuals considering fertility treatments to be aware of these risks and to discuss them with their doctor before proceeding. Kesha’s story also highlights the importance of receiving adequate information and support from medical professionals during the process.

