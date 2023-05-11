Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kevin Crews of Springfield Passes Away – Family Grieves

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sudden Passing of Kevin Crews Springfield Leaves Community in Mourning

The city of Springfield, Illinois, is in mourning following the tragic passing of Kevin Crews, a cherished member of the community. Crews passed away at 41 on May 6, 2023, after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash five days prior.

Obituary: Kevin Crews Springfield

Kevin Crews, a beloved resident of Springfield, Illinois, tragically passed away at 41 following a devastating car crash on May 1, 2023. The news of his death was officially announced on Wednesday, May 10, by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

The cherished community member, known for his warmth and spirit, is being mourned by his family and those whose lives he touched during his time on earth.

Crews was involved in a high-speed collision that led to his admission to the Springfield Memorial Hospital to treat severe injuries. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries five days later on May 6.

As indicated by Coroner Allmon, the autopsy results confirmed that Crews died from the injuries sustained during the accident. The unfortunate event is under investigation by Coroner Allmon and the Springfield Police Department.

The details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are yet to be fully uncovered, but the loss has already sent a wave of grief. Kevin Crews’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gatling and Sons Funeral Services in Olympia Fields, IL.

A visitation service is scheduled for May 20, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, followed by the funeral at 3:00 pm at the Freedom Church-Multi Purpose Center, 2261 Indiana Ave, Lansing, IL.

Family Mourns The Death Of Kevin Crews

The sudden loss of Kevin Crews has left his family and loved ones in deep sorrow. Known for his vibrant personality and love for his family, his absence has left a void that can never be filled.

His memory, however, will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him. As his family navigates this difficult time, they are drawing strength from the outpouring of support from their community.

Friends, neighbors and even strangers have reached out to share their condolences and offer their support, a testament to Kevin’s impactful life. Despite their grief, the family is committed to honoring Kevin’s life as he would have wanted.

Amid their sorrow, the family hopes that the memories of Kevin’s infectious laughter, unwavering optimism, and impossible kindness will comfort all who mourn his passing.

Through these memories, his spirit will continue to live on, touching the lives of those who knew him. As they bid their final goodbyes at the upcoming funeral service, his family hopes to celebrate his life rather than mourn his death.

They invite everyone who knew Kevin to join them in remembering a life well-lived, a man well-loved, and a spirit that will forever remain extinguished. The family asks for privacy during this time as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

They express their most profound gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received and continue to receive during this difficult time.

