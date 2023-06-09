Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kevin Kerry Passes Away – Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kevin John Kerry: A Life Well-Lived

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Kevin John Kerry passed away at his home in Altamont, Illinois. He was 66 years old, surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was born on June 30, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Bertram and Verna (Ledonne) Kerry. He was a beloved son, brother, father, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Life Dedicated to Family and Friends

When Kevin wasn’t working, he was happiest when he was surrounded by his loved ones and good friends. He was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering loyalty to those he cared about. Kevin’s dedication to his family was evident in everything he did. He cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren, and he always went above and beyond to make sure they felt loved and supported.

A Proud Veteran of the United States Army

In 1972, after graduating from Lansdowne Senior High School in Baltimore, Maryland, Kevin enlisted in the Army of the United States and served for a year. His service to his country was a source of pride for him, and he always spoke fondly of his time in the military.

A Family Man Above All Else

Kevin is survived by his mother, Verna Kerry of Maryland; his sons, Shane Voris and Dustin Voris, both of Shobonier, Illinois; his daughters, Michelle Davis and Melody Younker, both of Shobonier, Illinois; his brother, Reid Kerry of Maryland; his sisters, Kathleen Burbank and Colleen Cox, all of Maryland; Sandra Williams and Eileen Blob, both of Maryland; and Kelly Tsottles and James Tsottles, both of Shobonier. He was preceded in death by his father, Bertram Kerry, his wife, Florence Brna, and his granddaughter, Ashley Adams.

A Celebration of Life

A memorial ceremony will be held in honor of Kevin John Kerry on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Elmo, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HSHS Hospice in Effingham.

In Memoriam

Kevin John Kerry was a man who lived his life with kindness, love, and loyalty. He was a dedicated family man, a proud veteran, and a loyal friend to many. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Kevin John Kerry.

