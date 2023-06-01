Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kevin Monahan: Wiki, Bio, Age, Family, Ethnicity & Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kevin Monahan: Wiki, Biography, Death, Obituary, Family, Parents, Job, Career, Ethnicity, Net Worth, DOB, Place of Birth, Height, Hometown, Charges, Arrest, Seattle

Details of Kevin Monahan

Kevin Monahan, aged 65, was held without bail after being accused of twice opening fire on a pickup truck that accidentally drove into the driveway of his upstate New York home. The incident resulted in the death of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis. According to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, the group of young adults was looking for a friend’s house and ended up at Monahan’s house, after which he decided to go out with a firearm and unload it. None of the group had gotten out of the truck or attempted to enter Monahan’s home when he allegedly opened fire.

Monahan would face a minimum of 15 years to life in prison and a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Kaylin Gillis. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Authorities say Monahan fired shots from his front porch at a Ford Explorer on Saturday after a group of four friends realized they had parked in the wrong driveway and were leaving his Hebron home, which is about 50 miles north of Albany. One of the two bullets struck Gillis, an aspiring marine biologist who died a few miles away after the group contacted 911.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris reported that Monahan is “confrontational and short-tempered,” which lends itself to impulsiveness. Morris further reported that Monahan had recently “caused a scene” at a state DMV office, claiming that he was furious he had to appear in person. Prosecutors requested that the judge set either $250,000 cash bond or $1 million partially secured bond.

Early Life and Education of Kevin Monahan

No information about Monahan’s early life or family details is known.

Career of Kevin Monahan

Monahan’s personal details have yet to be released to the media.

Wiki/Biography of Kevin Monahan

Personal Information

Nickname: Not known

Gender: Male

Profession: Not known

Height (approx.): Not known

Real name: Kevin Monahan

Approximate weight: Not known

Measurements of the figure (approx.): Not known

Eye color: Not known

Hair color: Blond

Birthdate: Not known

Age (as in 2022): –

Place of birth: Not known

Zodiac Sign/Sun Sign: Not known

Nationality: Not known

Native city: Not known

School: Not known

Higher education: Not known

Educational Qualification: Not known

Religion: Christendom

Ethnicity: Not known

Breed: Not known

Address: Not known

Hobbies/Interests: Not known

Civil status: Married

Affairs/Boyfriends/Girlfriends: –

Sexuality: Right

Parents: Not known

Siblings: Brother- Unknown, Sister- Unknown

Husband/Wife/Spouse: –

Children: –

Net worth: –

Social Media Accounts

There are no updates on Kevin’s social media accounts.

Lesser Known Facts About Kevin Monahan

Monahan is known to be a grumpy person in general.

He is married and has a wife.

His lawyer continued to defend his actions even when he was guilty as charged.

Frequently Asked Questions about Kevin Monahan

Who is Kevin Monahan? Mr. Monahan, 65, is accused of opening fire on the car and striking Ms. Gillis. What did Monahan do? Monahan, 65, shot from the porch of his Ford Explorer on Saturday after a group of four friends realized they had parked the wrong way and were leaving his home in Hebron, about 50 miles north of Albany. One of the two bullets struck Gillis, an aspiring marine biologist who died a few miles away after the group called 911. What does Monahan do for a living? No personal details about Monahan have been released to the public. We don’t know about his personal life yet, but we will keep updating more information.

Subscribe to Wikibiography for the latest updates on Kevin Monahan.

Kevin Monahan Wiki Kevin Monahan Biography Kevin Monahan Age Kevin Monahan Death Kevin Monahan Obituary

News Source : TIT Education

Source Link :Kevin Monahan: Wiki, Biography, Age, Death, Obituary, Family, Ethnicity/