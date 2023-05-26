Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kevin Shanahan’s Passing: Funeral and Online Memorial Tips in NY

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kevin Shanahan: A Life Worth Celebrating

Family and Friends Mourn His Passing

Kevin Shanahan’s devoted wife Krissy Shanahan, his children Ashton Shanahan, Kiera Shanahan, Reilly Thomas, Campbell Thomas, and Kennedy Thomas; his mother Phyllis Shanahan; his sister-in-law Michelle Shanahan; and his treasured pets Olive, Annie, Jack, and Goose will be among those who remember and celebrate his life after he has passed away.

His mother Phyllis Shanahan will also be present at the memorial service in order to pay tribute to and commemorate the life of her son. In addition, he is going to miss his tight-knit group of pals, who were more like blood family to him than anybody else. He is going to miss them terribly. The two of them are going to be greatly missed by him.

A Life Dedicated to Work and Community

Kevin Shanahan found personal happiness in the work he did as a project manager for the Acousti Engineering of Florida Branch in Huntsville, Alabama. He felt blessed to be a part of this organization and attributed much of his happiness to the fact that the branch was located in Alabama.

In addition to his work, he was also a member of the West Rome Baptist Church and the community that is Tres Dias of North Georgia. These affiliations were important to him and added to the sense of purpose he found in his life.

Remembering Kevin Shanahan

The passing of Kevin Shanahan is a loss to those who knew him and loved him. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but they will also celebrate the life he lived and the impact he had on those around him.

As we remember Kevin Shanahan, we can take comfort in the fact that he lived a life worth celebrating. He worked hard, loved deeply, and gave back to his community. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on through the memories and stories shared by those who knew him best.

