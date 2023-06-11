Dead – Death – Obituary News : Keystone Real Estate Broker Gwen Price Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gwen Price Obituary – Death: Realtor at Keystone Real Estate Inc. Brokerage, Gwen Price Passed Away

According to an online obituary posted on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Realtor at Keystone Real Estate Inc. Brokerage, Gwen Price has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Kim Davis-Chiarot share the devastating news on her official Facebook page saying;

“I am so sad to hear that Gwen Price has passed away my heart hurts. I still can’t believe this my prayers for your family. Knowing you and your husband for so so long and your love for everyone. You will be incredibly missed by so so many people Sending prayers to her entire family. I still don’t have the words. Today you would have started cancer treatment.”

Gwen Price was a well-respected Realtor at Keystone Real Estate Inc. Brokerage, and she was known for her professionalism and dedication to her work. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by her colleagues and clients alike.

Gwen Price was born on July 12, 1975, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She graduated from York University with a degree in Business Administration and went on to pursue a career in real estate. She joined Keystone Real Estate Inc. Brokerage in 2001 and quickly established herself as one of the top Realtors in the company.

Gwen Price was a hardworking and dedicated professional, and she was always willing to go the extra mile for her clients. She was known for her excellent communication skills, her attention to detail, and her ability to negotiate the best deals for her clients.

Gwen Price was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a kind and generous person who always put others first. She was deeply committed to her family, and she loved spending time with her husband and children.

The loss of Gwen Price is a tremendous loss for her family, friends, colleagues, and clients. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Gwen Price’s family and friends during this difficult time. We pray that they find comfort in the memories of her life and the love that she shared with them.

