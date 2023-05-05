Dead – Death – Obituary News : Keystone student dies in cliff fall near Heroes Stadium

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Keystone School as Junior Student Found Dead at Bottom of Cliff

A sense of grief and disbelief has enveloped the Keystone School community in San Antonio, Texas, following the death of 16-year-old junior student Siri Reddy. The tragedy occurred on Thursday, April 15, when Reddy’s mother went to pick her up from school but could not find her. The mother eventually tracked her daughter’s phone to an area near Heroes Stadium, where the police were called after Reddy’s mother found her at the bottom of a cliff. Despite emergency medical personnel’s efforts to save her, Reddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are yet to determine why Reddy was near the stadium, but their investigation revealed that she fell and died from her injuries. San Antonio police report that the investigation is ongoing, and they are appealing to anyone with information about what happened to come forward and speak to them.

William Handmaker, the principal of Keystone School, expressed the school’s deep sorrow and sympathies to Reddy’s family, friends, and the entire Keystone community. Reddy was a gifted student who was a member of the National Honor Society, the school’s Science Fair team, and the Upper School robotics team. She also contributed to the school’s newspaper, The Keynote. Last year, she showcased her musical talent by singing “Vedrai Carino” by Mozart at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts’ Music Fest and performing in the cast of the Upper School musical “Grease.”

Handmaker stated that the school has made on-campus counselors available to Keystone students, teachers, and staff members to discuss the incident confidentially. The school also requested that all members of the community cooperate with law enforcement should they become involved.

The news of Reddy’s death has left the Keystone community in shock and mourning. Students, teachers, and staff members are struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a bright and promising student. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their fond memories of Reddy.

The tragedy is a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of taking care of one’s mental health. The Keystone community is rallying around Reddy’s family and friends, offering their support and comfort during this difficult time. The school has pledged to honor Reddy’s memory and celebrate her life through various initiatives and events in the coming weeks.

As the investigation into Reddy’s death continues, the Keystone community is urging anyone with information to come forward and help the police bring closure to this tragic incident. In the meantime, Reddy’s family, friends, and the entire Keystone community will continue to mourn her loss and keep her memory alive.

News Source : Jacob Beltran

Source Link :Keystone student dies in apparent fall from cliff near Heroes Stadium/