Dead – Death – Obituary News : Khargone Bus Crash Kills 24, RTO Officer Suspended

Private Bus Falls from 50 Feet High Bridge in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh: Death Toll Rises to 24

A private bus fell from a 50 feet high bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning. The death toll in the accident has increased to 24. The dead included seven children, eight women and nine men. More than 30 passengers have been injured in the accident, who are being treated at the district hospital. Seven seriously injured have been admitted to the hospital in Indore. In-charge minister Kamal Patel has suspended Khargone RTO Barkha Gaur. At the same time, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Details of the Accident

According to the information, 50 to 60 people were traveling in the bus of Maa Sharda Travels going from Shrikhandi village to Indore near village Tanda Barud in Khargone district. The bus fell down from the Borad river bridge between Dongargaon and Dansaga at around 8.30 am on Tuesday. It is being told that the bus fell about 50 feet after breaking the railing on the wrong side of the bridge. A total of 24 people have been confirmed dead in the accident, while more than 30 people have been injured.

The Aftermath of the Accident

After the accident, a crowd of people gathered at the spot. People broke the glass of the bus and pulled out the injured. As soon as the information was received, Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, IG, SP, SDOP and representatives reached the spot. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma told that 24 people have died.

At the same time, IG Rakesh Gupta told that the bus was going from Bejapur in Khargone towards Indore. Due to the high speed, the bus went down from the bridge, breaking the railing uncontrollably. Most of the passengers got hurt due to the dry river. Of these, 15 passengers died on the spot, while some seriously injured succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Accident

Eyewitnesses told that the steering of the bus was bad, yet the driver was driving the bus at a speed of 80. The bus went out of control and fell into the river. Passengers were calling for help from inside. They were pulled out by breaking the glass.

Probe into the Accident

At the same time, State Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput says that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident happened due to the narrow bridge. The speed of the bus was not fast. The fitness of the bus has been found correct in the investigation. The bus was not carrying more passengers than its capacity. The reason for the accident could be due to sleepiness of the driver. Whoever is found guilty in the investigation, action will be taken.

Names of the Deceased

The names of the deceased in the accident are:

Vivek (23) s/o Premchand Patidar, resident of Gandhavad police station, Oon Khargone

Om (11 months), s/o Dinesh, resident of Ghegawa police station, Oon Khargone

Durgesh (20), s/o Sajan Singh, resident of Motapura, Bana, oon Khargone

Muskan (14). Daughter Kalu resident Devguradia Indore, son Sanjay (30) son Pandri resident Surpan, late wife Rameshchandra Verma resident Dharampuri Dhar

Dhanalal Gurjar (60) resident Lonara police station Mengaon Khargone

Santosh (45) son Gangadhar Barche resident Chhalpa Mengaon Khargone

Salita Bai ( 65) Wife Bhagwan Verma r/o Madraya Thikri Barwani

Ramkunwar (60) Wife Dulichand Mankar r/o Lonara Thana Oon Khargone

Aanchal (18) Daughter Sunderlal Vaskle r/o Ghatwa Thikri Barwani

Laxmibai (22) Wife Mahesh Vaskle r/o Ghatwa, Thikri, Barwani

Mangti Bai (70) wife Mansharam Vaskle r/o Ghatwa, Thikri, Barwani

Kanha (13) son Santosh Patidar r/o Pipri, Oon, Khargone

Sumit (13) son Kamal r/o Parkhar, Manavar, Dhar

Arjun (23) son Bhuwansingh r/o Parkhar, Manawar, Dhar

Varsha (25) wife Lakhan resident Jalgun, Barwani

Pari (18 months) daughter Lakhan resident Jalgun, Barwani

Anita (38) wife Prabhulal resident Dharampuri, Dhar

Pinky (38) wife Kalu resident Jarwaha, Thikri, Barwani

Bina Bai (65) wife Mangi Lal resident Sukhrampura, Thikri, Barwani

Priyanshi (one year) daughter Lakhan resident Jalgore, Rajpur

Leelu wife (70) wife Budhya resident Pipri, Oon, Khargone

Sukhdev (40) son Budhya resident Pipri , wool, took place in the form of Khargone.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased and the injured. We hope for a speedy recovery for those who have been injured.

News Source : The Eastern Herald

Source Link :Khargone bus accident: death toll rises to 24, RTO suspended/