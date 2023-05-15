Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kid Rock donates to defense in subway death case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kid Rock Donates $5,000 to Marine Vet’s Legal Defense Fund for Subway Chokehold Death

Kid Rock, the American singer-songwriter, and rapper, has donated $5,000 to a legal defense fund for Marine veteran Daniel Penny, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the New York City subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old erratic homeless man. The donations have exceeded a staggering $2 million, with Penny’s defense fund receiving contributions from all over the country. Kid Rock’s contribution was accompanied by a pointed message for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling Penny a hero and Bragg a POS.

According to prosecutors, Neely, who suffered from mental illness, was making threats and scaring passengers on a New York City train when Penny dragged him to the floor and wrapped his arm around his neck to restrain him. Penny’s lawyers, Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser, launched the fund on Tuesday to raise money to defend their client against criminal charges and potential civil lawsuits. The attorneys have also pledged to donate any leftover contributions to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.

Several high-profile donors have contributed to Penny’s defense fund, including Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who donated $10,000. Ramaswamy criticized the decision to charge Penny, saying that Neely should have been behind bars or in a mental institution, not free to terrorize his fellow citizens. Chicago native and political commentator Tim Pool contributed $20,000, the largest single donation yet, calling Penny the subway Good Samaritan.

Penny’s campaign is the No. 2 top performer on the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo since its launch in 2015. At one point, donations were coming in at $1,000 a minute, according to Jacob Wells, co-founder of GiveSendGo. Penny’s tragic case has divided the city, with many New Yorkers condemning him as a murderer, while others are calling him a hero. Neely had been arrested more than 40 times and had a history of violent attacks in the Manhattan subway.

The legal battle over the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely is ongoing, and Penny is due back in court on July 17. Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in for his legal defense fund, with supporters rallying behind him as a hero who stepped in to protect his fellow passengers.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Kid Rock a top donor to Daniel Penny’s defense in NYC subway chokehold death/