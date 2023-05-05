Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kindergartner dies from mystery illness in Detroit school

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What We Know About the Mysterious Illness That Closed a Detroit Elementary School

Introduction:

A Detroit elementary school has been closed until Monday for a deep cleaning after several students came down with a mysterious, flu-like illness and a kindergartner died. This has left the residents of Detroit worried and anxious about the possible cause of the illness and the safety of their children. In this article, we will discuss what we know about the illness, the steps taken by the school and health department, and what parents can do to keep their children safe.

The Mysterious Illness:

The illness that has affected the students of Marcus Garvey Academy is still unknown. The kindergartner who passed away had flu-like symptoms at first, but officials said the cause of his death hasn’t been determined. Several other students were suffering from fever and vomiting this week, prompting officials to shut the school so it could be disinfected. The Detroit Health Department is closely monitoring the situation at Marcus Garvey Academy and sent a team to review the school’s disinfecting protocols. But even with a deep cleaning, some parents aren’t sure they want to send their children back to the classroom on Monday.

Possible Causes:

Parents are worried and anxious about the possible causes of the illness. Theodore Burton, whose two daughters attend Marcus Garvey, wants to know how so many kids got sick. “We’re trying to see whether it’s the flu, COVID, the allergy season,” Burton said. “We’re just really worried.” The health department urged parents of children ages 4-7 to see a doctor if their child has any symptoms, including fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain. “It typically spreads by respiratory droplets. So someone coughs, and they could cough into their hand, and they touch that cough onto a surface, and those droplets, if they come in contact with someone else, can help to spread that flu virus,” said Dr. Tiffney Widner, of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Steps Taken:

The Detroit Health Department is closely monitoring the situation at Marcus Garvey Academy and sent a team to review the school’s disinfecting protocols. The school has been closed until Monday for a deep cleaning. The health department urged parents of children ages 4-7 to see a doctor if their child has any symptoms, including fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain. The school district and health department are expected to update parents on the situation before Monday.

What Parents Can Do:

Parents can take certain steps to keep their children safe from the illness. They can teach their children to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, cover their mouths and noses when they cough or sneeze, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. They can also ensure that their children are up-to-date on their vaccinations, including the flu vaccine.

Conclusion:

The mysterious illness that has affected the students of Marcus Garvey Academy is still unknown. The kindergartner who passed away had flu-like symptoms at first, but officials said the cause of his death hasn’t been determined. The school has been closed until Monday for a deep cleaning and the health department is closely monitoring the situation. Parents are worried and anxious about the possible causes of the illness. They can take certain steps to keep their children safe from the illness. The school district and health department are expected to update parents on the situation before Monday.

