Dead – Death – Obituary News : King George III’s Death: What Happened?

How King George III Died: A Look into the Life and Death of the British Monarch

Early Life and Reign

George III, born as George William Frederick, was born on June 4, 1738, in London. He became King of Great Britain and Ireland in 1760 and later became the King of Hanover from 1814 to 1820.

During his early reign, he had a strained relationship with his grandfather, King George II, who disliked his grandson’s father, Prince Frederick, and took little interest in his grandchildren. However, after Prince Frederick’s sudden death in 1751, George became heir to the throne and inherited his father’s title of Duke of Edinburgh.

Loss of the American Colonies

King George III never fully recovered, politically or personally, from the loss of the American colonies. For many years, he thought about losing the colonies and fell into disgrace.

King George III’s Illness

In 1810, King George III began to experience symptoms of mental illness. He suffered from delusions, memory loss, and mood swings, which affected his ability to rule effectively. Ten years later, he was forced to retire from public life due to his condition.

George III died on January 29, 1820, at Windsor Castle, near London. He was 81 years old. At the time of his death, he was deaf, blind, and insane.

Cause of Death

The exact cause of King George III’s illness is still unknown, but many historians and psychologists believe that he suffered from porphyria, an inherited metabolic disease. Analysis of hair samples in 2005 suggested that he may have had the disease.

Legacy

King George III’s reign remains the longest in the history of English male monarchs, lasting for 60 years. His reign was marked by the loss of the American colonies and his struggle with mental illness.

Today, King George III is remembered as a controversial figure in British history, but also as a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

