Dead – Death – Obituary News : King George III’s Tragic Last Days: TV Showbiz Coverage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – A Look at the Real King George III

Netflix’s latest release, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has sparked interest in the real-life story of King George III and his marriage to Queen Charlotte. The show portrays the king’s struggles with mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, and his strained relationship with his wife. But how did the real king’s life and reign compare to the fictionalized account?

King George III died in 1820 after suffering from Alzheimer’s and bipolar disorder, according to historians. In his final days, he played the harpsichord in his rooms at Windsor Castle, but he couldn’t hear it because he had gone deaf. Professor Andrew Roberts, a historian, described the king’s last days as “tremendously sad” and compared them to Shakespeare’s King Lear.

The king had four major episodes of mental illness, the first occurring between 1788 and 1789, with subsequent episodes in 1801, 1804, and 1810 until his death. However, in between these episodes, the king was able to function and carry out his duties as a monarch.

If King George III were alive today, he would be given drugs and other calming treatments to manage his illness, according to Professor Roberts. The historian also debunked the notion that the pressures of rule caused the king’s mental health issues, citing other politicians and statesmen who faced similar pressures without succumbing to mental illness.

Overall, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story offers a fictionalized account of King George III’s life and reign. While the show accurately portrays the king’s struggles with mental health, it takes creative liberties with the story of his marriage to Queen Charlotte. For those interested in learning more about the real king, Andrew Roberts’ book George III: The Life and Reign of Britain’s Most Misunderstood Monarch offers a comprehensive look at his life and legacy.

News Source : Neela Debnath

Source Link :How did King George III die? The monarch’s tragic last days | TV & Radio | Showbiz & TV/