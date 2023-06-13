Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kirk Young’s Death Cause and Family After Motorcycle Accident in Windber, PA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kirk Young: A Beloved Windber Resident

Early Life and Family

Kirk Alan Young was born on August 12, 1969, in Windber, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Maria Novelli. His parents instilled in him the values of love, piety, and hard work, which he carried throughout his life. Kirk was a devoted father to his two children, Emily and Michael, and a loving husband to his wife Sarah. He cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Lily and Jack.

Work and Community Involvement

Kirk was known for his strong work ethic and his dedication to supporting his family. He was involved in his local church and was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors and friends. Kirk had a natural talent for bringing people together and creating memorable experiences. His infectious smile and gentle laughter will always be remembered by those who knew him.

Tragic Accident and Obituary

On June 10, 2023, Kirk Young was involved in a motorcycle accident on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He was thrown from his Harley Davidson motorcycle after colliding with another car while traveling eastbound on the road. Kirk passed away as a result of the accident, leaving behind his family and friends who mourned his loss deeply.

An obituary was published for Kirk Young, which highlighted his devotion to his family and his community. He was remembered as a faithful husband, father, and friend who brought joy to those around him. The cause of the accident is still being investigated, and his family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

The Legacy of Kirk Young

Although Kirk Young is no longer with us in body, his spirit and the impact he had on those around him will live on. The Windber community will always remember him for his infectious smile, laughter, and constant devotion to his family and friends. The outpouring of love and support from the public during this difficult time is a testament to the kind of person Kirk was and the legacy he leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Kirk Young. You will be deeply missed.

Windber PA motorcycle accident Kirk Young Windber PA Windber PA obituary Kirk Young death cause Kirk Young family Windber PA

News Source : Numinapress

Source Link :Windber PA: Kirk Young Obituary After Motorcycle Accident Death Cause And Family/