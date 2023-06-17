Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kirk Young’s Death in Motorcycle Accident & Family Details in Windber, PA.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kirk Young: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Family

Kirk Alan Young was born in Windbury, Pennsylvania on August 12, 1969. He was the son of Robert and Maria Novelli, who instilled in him the values of love, piety, and hard work. Kirk cherished his roles as a devoted father to his two children, Emily and Michael, and a loving husband to his wife Sarah. His family was the joy of his life, and spending time with his great-grandchildren, Lily and Jack, brought him immense pleasure.

A Strong Work Ethic and Love for Community

Kirk was a man of great character and was devoted to supporting his family. He had a strong work ethic and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a faithful member of his church and was always met with warmth and pleasure by his community. Kirk had a natural gift for bringing people together and cherished the experiences he shared with others. His infectious smile, gentle laughter, and constant devotion will always hold a special place in the hearts of Windber residents.

Tragic Accident and Loss

On June 10, 2023, a motorcycle accident claimed the life of Kirk Young, a 53-year-old resident of Windber, Pennsylvania. He was thrown from his Harley Davidson motorcycle after colliding with another car while traveling eastbound on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated, and no further information has been released at this time. Kirk’s passing has been felt deeply by all who knew him, and he will be sorely missed.

A Devoted Family Man

Kirk was a beloved member of his family and his community. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and friend. His passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, but his spirit and impact will live on through the lives of those he touched. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time and asked for prayers from their friends and neighbors. The outpouring of love and support shown to the Kirk family during this time has been admirable, and they are grateful for the kindness and consideration shown to them.

Conclusion

Kirk Young lived a life well-lived. He was a man of strong character, devoted to his family and community, and always willing to lend a hand to those in need. His passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, but his spirit and impact will live on through the memories and experiences he shared with others. Kirk’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time but is grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown to them. Rest in peace, Kirk Young.

