Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kiwi poet Kevin Ireland passes away at 89

Celebrated Kiwi Poet Kevin Ireland Passes Away at 89

Early Friday morning, the literary world lost one of its most beloved figures, Kevin Ireland. The celebrated Kiwi poet passed away at 89 years old while under hospice care due to an aggressive form of cancer. His family confirmed his passing to Stuff, stating that he died around 1 am during a storm in Auckland.

Born Kevin Jowsey, Ireland was a protégé of Kiwi short-fiction writer Frank Sargeson. Together with playwright John Yelash, he co-founded the literary magazine Mate in 1957. It was in the magazine’s second edition in 1958 where the pen name Ireland first appeared. A year later, he left for England, and what was supposed to be a year-long trip turned into a 25-year stay in Europe. During his stay, he worked as a sub-editor for The Times while residing mostly in London. However, despite living abroad, Ireland continued to consider himself a New Zealander and contributed to literary journals in his home country.

Ireland published his first poetry collection, Face to Face, in 1963. Over the course of his career, he wrote 37 works of poetry, novels, and a short story collection. In 2022, he published his final work and third memoir, A Month in the Back of My Brain. In it, he described how he swept up all the reflective wrappers and tinsel, and how they glittered with the brilliant romance of nostalgia in the setting sun.

Aside from his writing, Ireland was a keen fisherman, wine connoisseur, and a loving family man. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire during the 1992 Queen’s Birthday Honours. In 2004, he received the Prime Minister’s Awards for Literary Achievement for poetry.

Ireland’s niece, Karen Blair, described his death as a “fitting end for a poet, going gently into the wild night.” She recalled her first meeting with him at her husband’s house where Ireland brought 4 or 5 bottles of wine and regaled them with his amazing stories. She was enthralled with him and wanted him to come over every Sunday to tell more stories.

Ireland is survived by his wife, Janet Wilson, a prominent Kiwi academic, stepsons Bill and Sam, and grandchildren Jack, Stanley, Matilda, and Annie.

In conclusion, Kevin Ireland may have left us, but his literary legacy will live on. His contributions to the literary world, his love for his country, and his passion for life will forever be remembered and celebrated.

