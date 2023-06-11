Dead – Death – Obituary News : Koko Mantsha’s Origin in Skeem Saam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lydia Mokgokoloshi and Koko Mantsha: The Latest News

Lydia Mokgokoloshi, a veteran actress known for her roles in the Sepedi drama Bophelo Ke Semphekgo and SABC1 Soapie Skeem Saam as Koko Mantsha, has been the talk of the town lately. Her fans have been wondering why she hasn’t been appearing on the show and where she is right now. In this article, we will share all the latest news and updates about Lydia Mokgokoloshi and Koko Mantsha.

Koko Mantsha Death

Recent reports have been circulating on the web claiming that Lydia Mokgokoloshi, who plays the role of Koko Mantsha on Skeem Saam, has passed away. However, these reports are false. In July of this year, the soapie disclosed that Mokgokoloshi has taken a break from acting after playing the role of Koko Mantsha since the show’s inception in 2011.

The show’s spokesperson, Sumanya Mogola, stated that Mokgokoloshi is still part of the show, but she will not be shooting as much as she used to. This means that viewers will see less of her on screen. However, she will still be in and out of the story as her character has moved away from Turfloop in Limpopo to her home.

Koko Mantsha’s Amazing Career

Lydia Mokgokoloshi has been a prominent figure in the acting industry for many years. She has won several awards for her exceptional acting skills and has been a role model for many aspiring actors. Her role as Koko Mantsha on Skeem Saam has been one of her most memorable performances, and her fans have always appreciated her contribution to the show.

Although she has taken a break from acting, her fans are eagerly waiting for her return. They believe that her acting skills are irreplaceable and that no one can play the role of Koko Mantsha better than her.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lydia Mokgokoloshi’s absence from Skeem Saam has caused quite a stir among her fans. However, it has been confirmed that she is still part of the show, and viewers will see her in and out of the story. Her contribution to the acting industry has been remarkable, and her fans are eagerly waiting for her return. We hope that this article has provided you with all the latest news and updates about Lydia Mokgokoloshi and Koko Mantsha.

