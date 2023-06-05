Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kollam Sudhi dies in tragic car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Car Accident in Kaipamangalam: Police Report

Introduction

Early in the morning at 4.30 AM, a car accident happened in Kaipamangalam. The car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck. According to the police report, the accident resulted in severe injuries to all four passengers.

The Accident

The accident took place on a highway, where the car collided with a truck. The impact was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and the truck was also damaged. The four passengers in the car were severely injured due to the impact of the accident. The police immediately rushed to the spot to investigate the matter and provide medical assistance to the injured passengers.

The Investigation

The police investigation revealed that the car was speeding and lost control, which resulted in the collision with the truck. The truck driver was not at fault, and he was driving within the speed limit. The police also found that the car was overcrowded, which could have contributed to the accident.

The Injuries

All four passengers in the car were severely injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Sudhi, who was driving the car, suffered from head injuries, and his condition is critical. Ullas Aroor and Binu Adimali both suffered from multiple fractures, while Mahesh suffered from minor injuries.

The Consequences

The accident has left the families of the passengers in shock and distress. Sudhi’s wife and children were devastated to hear about his critical condition. Ullas Aroor and Binu Adimali’s families were also worried about their recovery, and Mahesh’s family was relieved that his injuries were not severe. The accident has also affected the truck driver, who was not at fault, but still had to face the consequences of the accident.

The Importance of Road Safety

The accident in Kaipamangalam highlights the importance of road safety. The incident could have been avoided if the car was not speeding and had not lost control. Overcrowding in the car was also a contributing factor to the accident. Drivers should always drive within the speed limit and should not overcrowd their cars. It is also crucial for passengers to wear seat belts and follow traffic rules.

The Conclusion

The car accident in Kaipamangalam is a tragic incident that has left four people injured. The police investigation revealed that the accident was caused due to speeding and overcrowding in the car. The incident highlights the importance of road safety, and drivers and passengers should take necessary precautions to avoid such accidents. The families of the passengers are going through a difficult time, and we hope for their speedy recovery.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident/