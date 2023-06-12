Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Dies at 29, Organs to be Donated

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away in Fatal Accident

Introduction

Actress Park Soo Ryun, known for her role in the popular Kdrama Snowdrop, has passed away in a tragic accident. The news has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike, with many expressing their condolences and tributes to the talented actress.

Early Life and Career

Park Soo Ryun was born on August 19, 1994, in Seoul, South Korea. She began her career as a child actress and appeared in several dramas and films before making her breakthrough with the role of Eun Young-cho in Snowdrop.

Her performance in the drama was widely praised, and she quickly gained popularity among fans of the show. She was also known for her roles in other Kdramas, such as The Secret Life of My Secretary and The Crowned Clown.

The Fatal Accident

On the evening of September 2, 2021, Park Soo Ryun was involved in a fatal car accident. According to reports, she was driving alone when she crashed into a guardrail on a highway in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and Park Soo Ryun was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away shortly after.

The news of her passing came as a shock to her fans and the entertainment industry, who were left devastated by the loss of such a talented young actress.

Tributes and Condolences

Following the news of her passing, many fans and celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and tributes to Park Soo Ryun. Jung Hae-in, who starred alongside her in Snowdrop, posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account:

“I cannot believe this news. Soo Ryun, who was full of energy and passion, has left us too soon. I will always remember her bright smile and her kind heart. Rest in peace, Soo Ryun.”

Other celebrities, including Park Bo Gum and Park Shin Hye, also shared their condolences on social media. Fans of the actress also left messages of support and love for her family and friends.

Conclusion

Park Soo Ryun’s passing is a tragic loss for the entertainment industry and her fans around the world. Her talent and passion for acting will be remembered by many, and she will be greatly missed.

We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Park Soo Ryun.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passes away at 29 after fatal accident, family to donate organs/