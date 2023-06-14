Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Park Soo Ryun, South Korean Actress and Singer, Passes Away at 32

Digital Millennium Mexico City / 06.13.2023 05:49:00 – Park Soo Ryun, a popular South Korean actress and singer, tragically passed away on Sunday, June 11th. According to reports from Korean media outlet Soompi, the 32-year-old star fell down the stairs in her building and was found unconscious by her family.

A Rising Star in South Korea

Park Soo Ryun was a rising star in the South Korean entertainment industry, known for her acting and singing abilities. She began her career in 2010 as a member of the K-pop group, “Rainbow Pixie,” and later joined the girl group “Rainbow” in 2012. In addition to her music career, she appeared in several popular Korean dramas, including “Love in the Moonlight,” “The Heirs,” and “My Love from the Star.”

An Unfortunate Accident

According to reports, Park Soo Ryun fell down the stairs in her building on Sunday, June 11th. She was found unconscious by her family members, who immediately called for medical assistance. She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she did not survive the injuries sustained from the fall.

A Shock to the Entertainment Industry

News of Park Soo Ryun’s passing has sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry and her fans around the world. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the talented actress and singer. Her agency, DSP Media, released a statement expressing their sadness and condolences to her family and friends.

A Remembered Legacy

Despite her short life and career, Park Soo Ryun left a lasting impact on the South Korean entertainment industry. Her talent and charisma will be remembered by her fans and colleagues for years to come. Her passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

Conclusion

Park Soo Ryun’s passing is a tragedy that has left her fans and colleagues in mourning. She was a rising star with a bright future ahead of her, and her loss will be felt deeply in the South Korean entertainment industry. Her legacy will be remembered, and her spirit will live on through her music and performances.

News Source : Garcia

Source Link :Park Soo Ryun, Korean ‘Snowdrop’ actress, dies at 29/