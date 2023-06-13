Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun: Snowdrop Star’s Tragic Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Park Soo Ryun, Star of K-Drama Series Raindrop, Passes Away After Tragic Accident

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Park Soo Ryun, a rising star in the Korean entertainment scene. The actress, who was most popularly known for her role in the K-Drama series Raindrop, passed away on Monday after falling down a flight of stairs. The accident took place in Jeju Island ahead of her performance.

Park Soo Ryun was a talented actress who actively starred in several musicals ranging from Passing Through Love, Finding Kim Jong Wook, The Day We Loved and Siddhartha to name a few. She was interested in acting right from her teenage years and her flair for this discipline compelled her to be a part of the entertainment industry. She eventually made her debut in 2018.

In the 2021 historical drama series Raindrop, Park had essayed a university student. Despite it being a small role, she had later extended her gratitude towards her co-stars Jung Hae-in and Jisso where she had praised them and expressed her excitement for being a part of such a huge canvas. It’s important to note that Raindrop was her first K-Drama. Park was also fond of animals. She had a pet cat named Kanto.

The fatal accident took place on Saturday, according to South Korean publication Osen. Park Soo Ryun was headed home when she fell down the stairs. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared ‘brain dead after resuscitating her’. Her family has decided to donate her organs.

As reported by Soompi, Park Soo Ryun’s mother said, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

It has been revealed that Park Soo Ryun’s mortuary is placed at Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center, and the funeral procession will take place on June 13.

The entertainment industry has expressed its grief on social media, with fans and colleagues remembering Park Soo Ryun for her talent, her passion, and her kindness. She will be remembered as a shining star in the Korean entertainment industry, and her loss will be felt by everyone who knew her.

Park Soo Ryun may have left us too soon, but her legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and actresses to come. Rest in peace, Park Soo Ryun.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Who Was Park Soo Ryun? Korean Actress Seen in Snowdrop Who Died In Fatal Accident/