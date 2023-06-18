Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Grapher Rakesh Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Untimely Demise of Renowned Choreographer Rakesh Master

On a tragic note, the renowned choreographer Rakesh Master passed away due to ill health in Vishakhapatnam. He was admitted to Samiha Hospital as a patient and unfortunately succumbed to his illness after receiving medical treatment. The news of his demise has left the film fraternity in deep sorrow and mourning.

Early Life and Career

Rakesh Master, whose real name was S. Ramarao, was born in 1968 in Tirupati. He was drawn towards dance from an early age and learned the art form under the tutelage of the famous Mukkuraaju Master in Hyderabad. He also received training from other renowned choreographers like Shekhar Master and Jhani Master.

He started his career as a choreographer in the Telugu film industry and worked on several popular films like Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri Lo, Devadasu, Chirunavvutho, Seetayya, Amma O Police. His choreography added a distinct flavor to the songs, and his work was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Rakesh Master was also a part of various dance shows on television, including the popular dance show Dhee. He was known for his unique style of choreography and his ability to bring out the best in the dancers he worked with. He was a mentor and guide to many aspiring dancers and choreographers.

Recognition and Achievements

Rakesh Master’s contribution to the field of dance and choreography was immense, and he received several awards and accolades for his work. In 2020, he was conferred with a doctorate degree by the Global Human Peace University for his outstanding contribution to the field of dance and choreography.

His legacy will be remembered for years to come, and his work will continue to inspire many aspiring dancers and choreographers.

Final Words

The untimely demise of Rakesh Master has left a void in the film industry, and his absence will be deeply felt. His contribution to the field of dance and choreography has been immense, and his work will continue to inspire and influence many in the years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Vijayanand

Source Link :ప్రముఖ కొరియో గ్రాఫర్ రాకేష్ మాస్టర్ మృతి/