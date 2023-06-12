Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean model attempts suicide during livestream

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Korean Model Attempts Suicide During Livestream

Fans are shocked after a Korean model attempted to end her own life during a lifestream. Lim Ji Hye (also known as BJ Imvely) broadcasted herself drinking with several other streamers on June 11.

Livestream Turns Tragic

During the livestream, Lim Ji Hye is seen getting into an argument with several people before going home, where she held another livestream. In the second livestream, it is reported that the streamer criticized several other streamers and alleged she hadn’t been compensated for a previous broadcast in which she appeared as a guest for the other streamers.

According to reports, a crying Lim Ji Hye then wrote a suicide note before apologizing and walking away from the camera. Not long after, emergency responders could be seen entering her home and yelling for a scissor.

Health Status Unknown

Lim Ji Hye’s health is currently unknown. A YouTuber would claim that she went into cardiac arrest twice and is currently unconscious, but his claims aren’t verified.

Lim Ji Hye’s Career

Lim Ji Hye is a model/livestreamer who debuted in 2006 through Maxim magazine. In 2013, the model worked for Road FC as a ring girl. She married in 2014 but divorced soon after. Lim Ji Hye has two daughters.

Allegations of Unfair Compensation

Earlier, the model called out other streamers for allegedly not compensating her properly. In the second livestream, she voiced her concerns about not being paid for a previous appearance.

Mental Health Awareness

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness. It is important for individuals to seek help and support when facing mental health challenges.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are resources available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Conclusion

Our thoughts are with Lim Ji Hye and her family during this difficult time. It is important for the streaming industry to take a closer look at the compensation and treatment of their performers to ensure a safe and fair environment for all.

News Source : Koreaboo

Source Link :Korean Model Attempts Suicide During Her Livestream After Argument/