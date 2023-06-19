Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean racing model dies after live-streamed suicide attempt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Netizens Mourn the Sudden Passing of Lim Ji Hye

On June 18, the tragic news of Lim Ji Hye’s passing left the online community in shock and sadness. The Korean model and streamer, also known as BJ Imvely, attempted suicide during a livestream on June 11, allegedly due to not being compensated for joining another streamer’s broadcast. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and reportedly went into cardiac arrest twice.

Despite efforts to save her, Lim Ji Hye passed away one week later. Her family announced her passing on her social media accounts and requested understanding and respect for their grief. Visitation was scheduled for June 21.

Lim Ji Hye’s death has sparked discussions about the pressures and challenges faced by content creators in the streaming industry. Many have expressed their condolences and sympathy for her family and loved ones. Netizens have also shared messages of support for those struggling with mental health issues and the importance of seeking help.

Lim Ji Hye’s Career and Personal Life

Lim Ji Hye started her career as a pictorial model for Maxim Magazine and later became a popular streamer in Korea. She was known for her fashion and beauty content, as well as collaborations with other streamers. However, her personal life also made headlines when she got married in 2014 and later divorced. She had two daughters.

In recent months, Lim Ji Hye had reportedly been experiencing financial difficulties and had spoken out about not receiving proper compensation for her work. Her frustration came to a head during the livestream where she attempted suicide, which was witnessed by her online followers.

The Impact of Lim Ji Hye’s Passing

Lim Ji Hye’s passing has brought attention to the mental health challenges faced by content creators, particularly those in the streaming industry. The pressure to constantly produce content, maintain an online persona, and compete for viewership can take a toll on one’s well-being. Additionally, the lack of financial stability and support from platforms can exacerbate these issues.

In response to Lim Ji Hye’s passing, some have called for greater accountability and responsibility from streaming platforms to ensure the well-being of their content creators. Others have emphasized the importance of mental health resources and support systems for those in the industry.

The tragedy of Lim Ji Hye’s passing serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental health and seeking help when needed. It also highlights the need for greater awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by content creators, and the responsibility of platforms to support their well-being. The online community mourns the loss of Lim Ji Hye and offers condolences to her family and loved ones.

News Source : KBIZoom

Source Link :Korean racing model passes away after attempting suicide on livestream/