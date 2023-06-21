Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Singer Choi Sung-bong Dies at 33 in Apparent Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Korean Singer Choi Sung-Bong Dies by Suicide at Age 33

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who gained fame after placing second on Korea’s Got Talent, has died by suicide, according to Seoul police. He was 33 years old.

A Difficult Upbringing and a Breakthrough Performance

Choi had a challenging upbringing and was forced to drop out of music school due to financial constraints. He worked as a day laborer for several years until he secured a spot on Korea’s Got Talent in 2011.

Choi’s operatic performance of Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia” impressed the judges and propelled him to the finals, where he finished in second place. The viral video clip of his performance received over 21 million views and received praise from international celebrities such as Justin Bieber.

A Tragic End

Choi’s career took a dark turn in 2021 when he falsely claimed to be fighting multiple forms of cancer and launched a public fundraising campaign for treatment. He later returned all donations made under false pretenses.

Choi was found dead by police at his home in Seoul’s Yeoksam-dong district on Tuesday. A note he posted on his YouTube channel earlier in the week apologized to those who suffered from his “foolish mistake.”

A Troubling Pattern in South Korea’s Entertainment Industry

South Korea’s entertainment industry has been rocked by a series of suicides in recent years, leading to concerns about the mental health pressures faced by artists in the country.

In 2019, K-pop star Sulli and Goo Hara both died by suicide after experiencing cyberbullying. K-drama actresses Jung Chae-yull and Song Yoo-jung passed away suddenly in recent years, but the causes of their deaths were not disclosed by their agencies.

The South Korean government introduced a plan to improve mental health support for celebrities in October 2021, but the high-profile deaths have continued. Most recently, K-pop singer Haesoo died by suicide earlier this month.

Resources for Suicide Prevention

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

News Source : Patrick Brzeski

Source Link :Korea Singer Choi Sung-bong Dead at 33 of Apparent Suicide – The Hollywood Reporter/