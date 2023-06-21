Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Singer Choi Sung Bong Found Dead at Home, Previously Claimed to Have Faked Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean Singer Choi Sung-bong Dies at the Age of 33

Choi Sung-bong, a popular South Korean singer, passed away at the age of 33 in his home in Southern Seoul. According to reports, he was found dead on Tuesday morning at 9:41 a.m. in his Yeoksam-dong district residence. The police are currently investigating the case, as they suspect that he may have committed suicide. Before his death, he posted a video on his YouTube channel, giving an indication that he may have taken his life.

Choi Sung-bong Faced Many Difficulties in His Life

Choi Sung-bong faced many challenges in his life, including financial struggles and dropping out of music school due to a lack of funds. He had to work as a laborer to make ends meet. However, he rose to popularity after participating in the 2011 TVN audition program, “Korea’s Got Talent.”

Choi Sung-bong Impressed Many Celebrities

Choi Sung-bong’s talent impressed many celebrities, including Justin Bieber, who praised his singing skills. His rendition of Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia” was particularly noteworthy and captivated not only the judges but also people around the world.

Choi Sung-bong Never Gave Up on His Dream

In an interview, Choi Sung-bong revealed that he ran away from an orphanage as a child, and his life was full of difficulties. Despite all the challenges, he never gave up on his dream of becoming a singer.

Controversies Surrounding Choi Sung-bong

Apart from his singing talent, Choi Sung-bong was also surrounded by controversies. He once claimed to have cancer, which later turned out to be false. He admitted that he had lied about having the disease to gain public sympathy and financial support for his treatment. Although he later apologized for his actions, the incident tarnished his reputation.

Choi Sung-bong’s death has shocked his fans and the music industry. His unique voice and inspiring story touched the hearts of many people, and he will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Jansatta

Source Link :Singer Choi Sung Bong who faked cancer found dead at his home in S Korea Choi Sung Bong: कोरियाई सिंगर चोई सुंग बोंग घर में पाए गए मृत, कैंसर से पीड़ित होने को लेकर बोला था झूठ/