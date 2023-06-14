Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean streamer Imvely’s suicide attempt during live stream

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Attempt of BJ Imvely to Take Her Own Life During a Live Stream

Introduction

The world of streaming has become a popular platform for many individuals to showcase their skills and connect with their audience. However, it also comes with its own set of challenges and pressures, which can have a severe impact on the mental health of streamers. The recent attempt of BJ Imvely, a popular female streamer, to take her own life during a live stream has once again highlighted the need for mental health awareness and support in the streaming community.

The Incident

On June 11, BJ Imvely was out drinking with her fellow streamers when she got into an argument with them and returned home heavily drunk. She initiated a live broadcast immediately upon reaching home, where she voiced her displeasure towards another particular streamer. However, her emotional outpouring quickly turned into offering apologies and revealing the contents of her will to her viewers.

Through her will, she asked her ex-husband to take care of their children. Afterward, Imvely moved off-camera, and the broadcast ended 20 minutes later as 119 paramedics entered her home. A close acquaintance explained that Imvely’s health is in critical condition, as she has suffered two cardiac arrests. She is presently reliant on an oxygen respirator to breathe, connected to her via a tube in her neck.

The Impact on the Streaming Community

The incident has sent shockwaves through the streaming community, with many streamers expressing their concern and support for Imvely. The incident has also highlighted the need for mental health support in the streaming community. Streamers often face intense pressure to maintain a consistent and engaging online presence, which can take a toll on their mental health.

Moreover, the streaming community can be a toxic and stressful environment, with streamers facing harassment, cyberbullying, and even doxxing. These factors can contribute significantly to the deterioration of mental health and well-being among streamers.

The Need for Mental Health Support

The incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health support in the streaming community. Streamers must have access to resources and support to manage their mental health and well-being effectively. Mental health support should be an integral part of the streaming community, with streamers having access to counseling, therapy, and mental health resources.

Streaming platforms must also take responsibility for the mental health and well-being of their streamers. They must ensure that their platforms provide a safe and supportive environment for streamers to thrive and connect with their audience.

Conclusion

The incident involving BJ Imvely has once again highlighted the need for mental health awareness and support in the streaming community. Streamers face unique challenges and pressures, which can have a severe impact on their mental health and well-being. It is essential to provide streamers with access to mental health resources and support to manage their mental health effectively. Moreover, streaming platforms must take responsibility for the mental health and well-being of their streamers and provide a safe and supportive environment for them to thrive.

News Source : allkpop

Source Link :[TW/CW] Popular Korean streamer BJ Imvely attempts suicide during a live stream/