Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Trot Singer Haesoo Commits Suicide at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of K-Pop Star Haesoo

South Korea is mourning the loss of K-pop star Haesoo, who reportedly committed suicide in her hotel room on May 15. The 29-year-old trot singer, whose real name was Kim Soo-hyun, left a suicide note. Korean media reports that police have ruled out foul play and closed the case.

Suicide Note Found

News outlet YTN and online portal Koreaboo first reported the sad news on Monday. They revealed that the singer’s death had been confirmed by police, who found a suicide note at the scene. However, the contents of the letter have not been disclosed.

Cause of Death Confirmed

Initial reports suggested that Haesoo had been found dead in her dorm. However, newer reports clarified that she had actually been staying in a hotel room. Police have ruled out the possibility of foul play and have confirmed that the singer took her own life.

Upcoming Performance Cancelled

Haesoo was due to perform at a festival on May 20, but her sudden death means she will no longer be able to take part. Fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute to the talented young artist.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Haesoo made her debut in 2019 as a trot singer and quickly gained a following. Her single album, My Life I Will, was well-received by fans and critics alike. She also appeared on several TV shows, including The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage, and performed on KBS 2TV’s Immortal Song.

Born in December 1993, Haesoo studied Korean music and specialized in traditional Korean music. Further details about her family and her last agency have not been made public.

A Tragic Loss for the Music Industry

Haesoo’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through South Korea’s music industry and beyond. Fans and colleagues alike are mourning the loss of a promising young talent who had so much to offer. As the country comes to terms with this tragic news, many are calling for greater support for mental health and wellbeing in the entertainment industry.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. In the US, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit their website for more information.

Korean trot music Mental health in South Korea Suicide prevention Celebrity suicides Depression in the music industry

News Source : Pragativadi

Source Link :Korean trot singer Haesoo found dead at 29, suicide note recovered/