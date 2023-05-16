Dead – Death – Obituary News : Korean Trot Singer Haesoo Found Dead at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

K-pop Star Haesoo Found Dead in Her Hotel Room

The South Korean music industry was left in shock after the sudden demise of the rising trot singer Haesoo. The 29-year-old singer was found dead in her hotel room on May 12, 2022, with what is presumed to be a suicide note. The police confirmed her identity on May 15, leaving her fans and the music fraternity in mourning.

The Report of Her Death

On May 12, Haesoo was scheduled to perform at an event on May 20, but the organisers received a call stating that the singer would not be able to attend the event. Soon after, the South Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported the news of her death, citing sources close to the organisers. The representative of the Korean trot singer also put out a statement announcing Haesoo’s death, leaving the fans shocked and devastated.

A Warm Person Who Knew How to Give Love

Haesoo’s representative, in a statement, described her as a warm person who knew how to give love to those around her, share affection, and receive it. The statement further read, “Her bereaved family, as well as her acquaintances and colleagues, are all mourning her with heavy hearts after being informed of the sudden sad news.”

Haesoo’s family has requested for a private funeral, and her representative has urged everyone to refrain from spreading speculation, malicious reports, and rumours so that the bereaved family may mourn and peacefully send off the deceased.

The Rise of Haesoo

Born in 1993, Haesoo made her musical debut as a trot singer in 2019, and she was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, ‘My Life I Will’. Haesoo was last seen on KBS TV shows ‘Immortal Songs’ and ‘Boss in the Mirror’, where she showcased her talent and gained popularity among the viewers.

A Tragic Loss to the Music Fraternity

Haesoo’s sudden death has left the South Korean music fraternity in shock and mourning. Fans and fellow musicians took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the rising star. Many have also highlighted the importance of mental health and the need to address the growing issue of depression and anxiety among artists and performers.

The tragic loss of Haesoo has once again brought to light the need for better mental health support and awareness in the entertainment industry. As the world mourns the loss of a young and talented artist, it is essential to remember the importance of taking care of oneself and seeking help when needed.

Conclusion

Haesoo’s sudden demise has left a void in the South Korean music industry, and her fans and well-wishers are still coming to terms with the loss. Her warm personality, talent, and passion for music will always be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire many aspiring artists. Rest in peace, Haesoo.

News Source : ET Online

Source Link :Haesoo death: Korean trot singer Haesoo found dead at 29, suicide note recovered/