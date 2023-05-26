Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kota becomes ‘suicide city’ for students; another NEET aspirant loses life, fourth incident in a month.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police reveals Aryan’s body found hanging from ceiling fan in Kamla Udyan hostel in landmark city

The police have disclosed that the body of Aryan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at the Kamla Udyan hostel in Landmark City. They revealed that Aryan was a student of class 12th from Nalanda district in Bihar.

Discovery of the body

On the morning of 14th August, the hostel staff found the body of Aryan hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the rooms. The staff immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene shortly after. The police conducted a preliminary investigation and revealed that it was a case of suicide.

Police investigation

During the investigation, the police found a suicide note in the room, in which Aryan talked about his struggles and depression. The police also spoke to Aryan’s friends and family members to understand the reason behind his suicide. They found out that Aryan was struggling with depression and academic pressure for a long time.

The police further revealed that Aryan’s family was unaware of his struggles and that he had not shared his problems with anyone. The police advised the family members to be more vigilant and keep a closer eye on their children’s activities to prevent such incidents in the future.

The impact of academic pressure on mental health

Aryan’s suicide highlights the impact of academic pressure on mental health, particularly among students. The pressure to succeed in academics can be overwhelming, and students often find it challenging to cope with the expectations of their parents and society.

The suicide rate among students in India has been on the rise in recent years. According to a study conducted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the suicide rate among students in the age group of 14-18 years has increased by 52% from 2017 to 2019. The study also revealed that academic pressure was one of the leading causes of suicide among students.

It is essential to address this issue and create a supportive environment for students to help them cope with academic pressure. Parents should encourage their children to pursue their interests and passions rather than forcing them to excel in academics. Schools and colleges should also provide counseling services to help students deal with stress and pressure.

The need for mental health awareness

The incident also highlights the need for mental health awareness in our society. Mental health issues are often stigmatized, and people are hesitant to seek help due to the fear of being judged. It is imperative to create a safe and supportive environment for people struggling with mental health issues.

There is a need for more mental health awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of mental health and the need to seek help. The government should also invest in mental health infrastructure and provide counseling services to people struggling with mental health issues.

Conclusion

The incident is a tragic reminder of the impact of academic pressure and mental health issues on students. It is essential to create a supportive environment for students and promote mental health awareness to prevent such incidents in the future.

Parents, schools, and colleges must work together to create a safe and supportive environment for students to help them cope with stress and pressure. The government should also invest in mental health infrastructure and provide counseling services to people struggling with mental health issues.

Kota suicide epidemic Pressure on NEET students Mental health in Indian education system Student stress and anxiety Need for school counseling services

News Source : Praveen Sharma

Source Link :छात्रों की 'सुसाइड सिटी' बना कोटा, NEET के एक और छात्र ने दी जान; 1 महीने में चौथी घटना/