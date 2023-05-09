Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kota Coaching: Another Student Jumps from Building, Raising Concerns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kota – A Graveyard for Students

Kota, a city in Rajasthan, is known for its coaching centers that have produced some of the brightest minds in the country. However, it has also become infamous for the pressure and stress it puts on students. In recent years, Kota has witnessed a spate of suicides by students who were unable to cope with the intense competition and pressure to succeed.

The Dark Side of Coaching Centers

Coaching centers in Kota are known for their rigorous schedules, long hours of study, and intense competition. Students from across the country come to Kota to prepare for entrance exams for engineering and medical colleges. However, the pressure to succeed takes a toll on many students, leading to severe stress, anxiety, and depression.

In recent years, Kota has witnessed a surge in the number of student suicides. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 45 students in Kota committed suicide in 2019 alone. The number is staggering and highlights the dark side of coaching centers in Kota.

The Tragic Death of a Coaching Student

In a tragic incident, another coaching student in Kota jumped to his death from a coaching center building. The incident has once again raised concerns about the mental health of students studying in Kota.

The 17-year-old student was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching center in Kota. He was found dead on the pavement outside the building, and it is suspected that he jumped from the fifth floor of the building.

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the issue of mental health and the pressure on students to succeed in Kota.

Kota has become a graveyard for students who are unable to cope with the pressure and stress of coaching centers. The city has witnessed a disturbing trend of student suicides, and the authorities have not done enough to address the issue.

The coaching centers in Kota need to take responsibility for the mental health of students and provide them with the necessary support and counseling. The government also needs to step in and regulate the coaching centers to ensure that they do not exploit the vulnerability of students.

Kota may be known as the hub of coaching centers, but it is also becoming known as a graveyard for students. It is time for the authorities to take action and prevent any more tragic deaths.

Conclusion

The pressure to succeed has taken a toll on many students studying in Kota. The city has witnessed a disturbing trend of student suicides, and it is time for the authorities to take action. Coaching centers need to provide the necessary support and counseling to students, and the government needs to regulate the coaching centers to prevent the exploitation of students. Kota may be known for its coaching centers, but it should not be known as a graveyard for students.

News Source : Krishna Singh

Source Link :कोचिंग छात्रों की कब्रगाह बन रहा कोटा; एक और कोचिंग स्टूडेंट ने इमारत से कूदकर दी जान, डराते हैं आंकड़े/