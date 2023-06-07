Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kota Student Commits Suicide: Body Found in Bathroom

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Suspicious Death of a Coaching Student in Kota

The series of deaths of coaching students in Kota, Rajasthan, seems to be never-ending. Another student’s suspicious death case has emerged in Mahavir Nagar police station area coaching center. The student was found unconscious in the bathroom of his room. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Preparing for NEET

The student was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from a private coaching institute in Kota. He was a resident of the second area of Mahavir Nagar. The reason for his death is yet to be determined. The landlord, Vishal, informed that the student had come to stay with him three to four months ago and was living with his roommate. He was getting ready to go to the coaching center in the morning when he went to take a shower in the bathroom. Suddenly, he fell unconscious, and his roommate informed the landlord about it. The landlord took him to a private hospital for treatment.

A Student in Kota for a Year

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harshraj Singh Khareda, revealed that the student had been living in Kota for a year and resided in a rented house with four other students. On Wednesday morning, the student was found unconscious near the gate of the coaching center. The landlord’s son took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The cause of death is yet to be determined, and it will only be known after the post-mortem report is out.

Never-Ending Tragedies

The Kota city is known as the coaching capital of India, where thousands of students come every year to prepare for various entrance exams. However, the city has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. The recent series of student deaths has raised concerns about the pressure and stress that students face during their preparations. The state government and coaching institutes have been trying to address the issue by providing counseling and support to students.

Conclusion

The death of another coaching student in Kota has once again raised questions about the safety and well-being of students in the city. The authorities need to take strict measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The coaching institutes also need to prioritize the mental and physical health of their students and provide them with adequate support and guidance. The tragic incidents in Kota should serve as a wake-up call for the education system to focus on the holistic development of students rather than just their academic excellence.

