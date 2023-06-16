Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kota student ends life after NEET failure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Tragic Suicide in Kota: The Need for Mental Health Support for Students

The recent suicide of a 21-year-old student in Kota, Roshan, after failing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has once again highlighted the issue of mental health among students. Roshan, who hailed from Samastipur in Bihar, had been living in Kota since 2022 and had attempted the NEET twice but failed both times.

On Thursday morning, Roshan returned to Kota from Delhi, where his uncle stayed, and committed suicide. His younger brother Suman, who was also staying in Kota but at a different place, found Roshan hanging when he went to check on him. Roshan was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

The police officials who arrived at the scene did not find any suicide note. According to the family, Roshan had been under immense stress and pressure due to his academic performance. His uncle Rajkishore stated that Roshan spoke to his mother for the last time at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

This tragic incident is not an isolated case. Kota, a city in Rajasthan, has been dubbed the “coaching capital” of India, with thousands of students from all over the country coming to prepare for competitive exams. However, the pressure to perform well and secure a spot in prestigious institutions has taken a toll on the mental health of students.

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Kota has the highest suicide rate among cities in India. In 2019, 104 students committed suicide in Kota, with academic pressure being one of the major reasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the mental health crisis among students. With the closure of schools and colleges, students have been forced to adapt to online classes and cope with the stress of the pandemic. The uncertainty surrounding the conduct of exams and the delay in results has added to their anxiety and stress levels.

It is essential to recognize that academic performance should not define a student’s worth. The education system in India places too much emphasis on rote learning and exam scores, neglecting the holistic development of students. This approach not only harms their mental health but also limits their potential.

There is an urgent need for mental health support for students, especially in coaching hubs like Kota. The government, educational institutions, and parents need to prioritize the mental well-being of students and provide them with the necessary support and resources.

Counseling services, mental health helplines, and support groups should be made available to students. Schools and colleges should also incorporate mental health education and awareness programs into their curriculum.

Parents and guardians should also play an active role in promoting a healthy work-life balance for their children. They should encourage their children to pursue their interests and hobbies and not put undue pressure on them to excel academically.

In conclusion, the tragic suicide of Roshan is a wake-up call for all of us. We need to acknowledge the mental health crisis among students and take concrete steps to address it. The education system in India needs to move towards a more student-centric approach that prioritizes their well-being and holistic development. Let us work together to create a supportive and nurturing environment for our students.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Student commits suicide in Kota after failing NEET/