Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kota student ends life after NEET failure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Tragic Suicide in Kota: NEET Failure Claims Another Life

Kota, a city in Rajasthan, is known for its coaching centres that prepare students for entrance exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). However, this coaching hub has also become infamous for the increasing number of student suicides.

The latest victim is 21-year-old Roshan, who hailed from Samastipur in Bihar. He had come to Kota to prepare for the NEET exam and had been living on rent in the Mahavir Nagar area. Roshan had appeared for the NEET exam recently but failed to clear it.

On Thursday morning, Roshan returned to Kota from Delhi, where his uncle lived, and committed suicide. Police officials revealed that Roshan was not answering his phone after returning to Kota, so they asked his younger brother Suman to check on him. Suman also lived in Kota, but in a different location.

When Suman reached Roshan’s house on Thursday evening around 7 p.m., he found his brother hanging from the ceiling. He immediately took Roshan to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead. The police reached the scene but found no suicide note.

According to Roshan’s family, he had been living in Kota since 2022 and had attempted the NEET exam twice but failed both times. His uncle Rajkishore said that Roshan last spoke to his mother around 10 a.m. on Thursday, just a few hours before taking his own life.

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns about the pressure that students face while preparing for these competitive exams. Kota, known as the “coaching capital” of India, attracts thousands of students from across the country who come here to achieve their dreams of becoming doctors and engineers.

However, the intense competition and pressure to succeed can take a toll on students’ mental health, leading to depression, anxiety, and even suicide. The coaching centres, which promise success and a bright future, often fail to provide adequate emotional support and guidance to students who are struggling.

The government and authorities need to take immediate action to address this issue and provide better mental health support to students. Coaching centres must also be held accountable for their role in exacerbating the pressure and stress on students.

Parents and caregivers also need to be more aware of the warning signs of depression and anxiety in their children and seek help immediately. The stigma around mental health needs to be removed so that students can speak openly about their struggles and receive the support they need.

In conclusion, the suicide of Roshan is a tragic reminder of the toll that the education system can take on students’ mental health. It is high time that we take action to prevent such incidents from happening again and provide a supportive environment for students to pursue their dreams without compromising their mental wellbeing.

NEET Failure and Student Suicide Kota Coaching Institutes and Student Mental Health Pressure and Stress on Students in Competitive Exams Mental Health Awareness for Students in Competitive Exams Suicide Prevention and Support for Struggling Students

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :Student commits suicide in Kota after failing NEET |/