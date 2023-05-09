Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kouri Richins Charged with Murder in Husband’s Death in Utah

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kouri Richins Arrested: Utah Author Charged for Murder In Husband Eric’s Death

Kouri Richins, a Utah author, was arrested on Monday on charges of killing her husband, Eric Richins. The couple lived in Kamas, a small mountain hamlet close to Park City. Richins is accused of administering a deadly dose of fentanyl to her husband, leading to his death.

Allegations and Charges

According to a probable cause statement, Eric Richins had confided in a friend that he believed his wife was trying to poison him. Prosecutors claim that Kouri Richins called authorities in March 2022 to report that her husband was unresponsive. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Eric had five times the fatal amount of fentanyl in his system.

Kouri Richins is not only facing charges of murder but also possession of GHB, a psychoactive medication that is often used in social settings. Detectives have discovered that Richins had correspondence with someone who had previously faced charges of possessing a prohibited narcotic with the purpose to distribute it.

According to reports, Richins had texted the individual to get some prescription painkillers for an investor who had suffered a back problem. She was responded with hydrocodone pills. Two weeks later, Kouri claimed that her investor had requested “some of the Michael Jackson stuff,” especially fentanyl, saying that he needed something stronger.

Richins’ Children’s Book and Public Appearances

The allegations come two months after Richins promoted “Are you with me?” on local television, a picture book she produced to aid kids in coping with the loss of a loved one. Richins termed her husband’s death surprising and discussed how it left her and her three boys reeling in a program titled “Good Things Utah.”

According to her, grieving for kids is about “making sure that their spirit is always alive in your home.” She explained to the anchors that just because he isn’t physically present with us doesn’t mean his presence isn’t with us. The book’s dedication reads “Dedicated to my amazing husband and a wonderful father.”

Legal Proceedings

Richins’ lawyer, Skye Lazaro, has refused to respond to questions about the allegations. The case is ongoing, and more details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The case is a tragic reminder that grief and loss can manifest in different ways. It is essential to seek help and support during these difficult times and ensure that those around us are safe and secure.

