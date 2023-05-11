Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kovai Police seeks to add more accused in school girl suicide case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Boxo Student Murder Case: Kovai Schoolgirl Kills Classmate, Arrested, and Sentenced

In November 2021, a 12th-grade student of a school in Kovai (Coimbatore) was arrested for murdering her classmate. The incident took place in the evening, and the victim was killed by the accused in the school premises. The accused, a student of the same school, was emotionally disturbed due to the physical punishment inflicted by her biology teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy. The victim, who was the first to arrive at the school, was targeted by the accused, who committed the murder.

Following the incident, the biology teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy, and the school’s principal, Meera Jackson, were also arrested. The police launched an investigation into the incident, which led to the arrest of three people, including the accused. The case was heard in the Boxo court, and the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment under the Kunthar Thaduppu Saththam (Physical Violence Prevention) Act.

The incident prompted the police to launch an investigation into the school and its staff. Three cases were filed in total, including charges of physical violence against biology teacher Mithun Chakravarthy and violations of the Boxo Act. The investigation resulted in the arrest of the accused and the filing of charges against her and the two others.

The case was heard by a special court, and the verdict was delivered on June 11, 2021. The special court judge, Kulasekaran, sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, along with the other two accused. The judge also emphasized that the case should serve as a warning to anyone who violates the Kunthar Thaduppu Saththam Act.

The incident and subsequent investigation have brought to light the need for stricter measures to prevent physical violence in schools. The government has granted permission for the investigation to continue, and the accused have been sentenced under the Boxo Act. The incident has also raised doubts about the safety and wellbeing of students in schools.

In conclusion, the Boxo student murder case is a tragic incident that highlights the need for stricter measures to prevent physical violence in schools. It is a wake-up call for schools and the government to take proactive steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students. The incident should serve as a reminder that no form of physical violence should be tolerated, and those who violate the Kunthar Thaduppu Saththam Act will be held accountable.

News Source : WebDesk

Source Link :Kovai Police files petition to add more accused to school girl suicide case in POCSO court, கோவை பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை வழக்கில் திருப்பம்; மேலும் சில குற்றவாளிகள் மீது சந்தேகம்/