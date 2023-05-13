Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kozhikode Scooter Accident Claims Life of Elderly Man

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Scooter Accident Claims Life of Elderly Man in Kozhikode

An elderly man named Muhammed, aged 72, who was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a scooter accident, has passed away. The accident took place four days ago on a busy road in Kozhikode, when Muhammed was hit by a scooter while walking along the road. He was immediately taken to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode for treatment, but his injuries proved to be fatal.

Muhammed was a prominent member of the local community, serving as the caretaker of the Kannonkur Kalam Masjid and the Kelubazar Masjidul Huda Committee. He is survived by his wife, Fatima, their three sons, Siraaj, Sajid, and Shaheed, and their grandchildren.

His brothers, Bevi and Paretha, and his sisters-in-law, Nafis and Jasmine, are also mourning his loss. His nephews, Nausad Kattar and Siraaj, are also grieving the loss of their beloved uncle.

The Accident

The accident happened on a busy road in Kozhikode when Muhammed was walking along the road and was hit by a scooter. The scooter rider was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle, hitting Muhammed.

The accident caused serious injuries to Muhammed, who was rushed to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode for treatment. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, his injuries proved to be fatal.

The accident has once again raised concerns about road safety in the city, with many residents calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Muhammed’s Legacy

Muhammed was a well-respected member of the local community, known for his kind and generous nature. He devoted his life to the service of his community, serving as the caretaker of two local mosques and working tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him.

His passing has left a void in the community, and many are mourning the loss of a beloved friend and mentor.

Despite the tragedy of his passing, Muhammed’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on his community.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Muhammed serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. It is up to all of us to work together to create safer roads and communities.

We extend our deepest condolences to Muhammed’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Kozhikode scooter accident Kozhikode road safety Vayodhikan death in scooter accident Kerala scooter safety regulations Kozhikode traffic accidents

News Source : Web Team

Source Link :കോഴിക്കോട്ട് സ്കൂട്ടർ അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു/