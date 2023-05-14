Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kristen Nelson Funeral Details – Death Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kristen Nelson Obituary, Death

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kristen Nelson, a beloved member of our community. Kristen passed away unexpectedly on a Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children – Xander (15), River (14), and Isabella (18), her oldest daughter who is writing this obituary.

A Well-Respected Member of the Community

Kristen was a well-respected member of our community, known for her kindness, generosity, and hard work. She was loved by everyone in her family and was critical to the success of her household. Her sudden passing has left us all in shock and mourning.

At this moment, we do not have a good comprehension of what took place or why it occurred. We ask for your understanding and support during this difficult time.

A Family in Need

Since Kristen’s husband took his own life in 2011, leaving the family with only Kristen as the sole provider, she had been raising her three children alone. The biological father of her children had abdicated his parental rights, leaving them with no financial support.

Now that Kristen has passed away, her children are facing the possibility of losing their home, the only place they have ever known. Isabella, Xander, and River are concerned that they will have to uproot their lives and move out of the home where they were all raised.

Isabella is now reaching out for help, as she is not able to keep things going by herself. The family is in need of financial assistance to help cover the costs of the funeral and to prevent the possibility of losing their home.

How You Can Help

If you are able to help in any way, even if it is just to share this obituary to bring it to the attention of more people, the family would be extremely grateful. They would like to take this opportunity to extend their gratitude to anyone who is able to help in this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Kristen Nelson. You will be dearly missed by all who knew you.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Kristen Nelson Obituary, Death, Funeral Details – obituary updates/