Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kristin Markillie Passes Away: Obituary Updates

Kristin Markillie Obituary, Death

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, wife, cousin, grandchild, and friend, Kristin Petro Markillie. Kristin passed away on May 13th, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, compassion, and joy that will never be forgotten.

A Life Well-Lived

Kristin had a successful career in the field of communications that spanned 38 years and included stints working with J. Walter Thompson, Peterson Publishing, and Dow Jones in a number of cities including Detroit, New York, and Cleveland. Her dedication and hard work earned her a well-deserved reputation as a skilled and respected professional.

Kristin’s family moved from Detroit to Weston, Connecticut before finally settling in Hudson, Ohio in 1974. They purchased a historic home that was built one hundred years prior and spent a great deal of time and energy renovating and decorating it with valuable artifacts and antiques.

Kristin was an active member of the Hudson community, serving as President of the Hudson Athletic Booster Club and organizing neighborhood events in the 1980s. Her passion for community involvement and dedication to making a difference in the lives of those around her was truly inspiring.

After her father retired from his position as an editor at the Wall Street Journal in 1996, Kristin and her parents took the opportunity to travel to some of their favorite destinations in Florida, South Carolina, and Michigan.

A Celebration of Life

While we are still processing the loss of Kristin, we are making preparations to hold a celebration of life in the near future. This will be an opportunity for family, friends, and members of the community to come together and honor Kristin’s memory.

We cannot express how deeply we are hurt by the news of her passing, but we are comforted by the memories of her warmth, compassion, and joy. Kristin touched the lives of so many people in her 38 years, and her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

Rest in peace, Kristin Petro Markillie. You will be deeply missed.

