Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kristin Valerga-Goetzeon passes away in Seaford NY

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kristin Valerga-Goetzeon Obituary, Seaford NY: Remembering a Life of Love and Devotion

The town of Seaford mourns the loss of a beloved member of their community. Kristin A. Valerga-Goetzeon, wife of Douglas Goetzeon and dedicated mother to two sons, passed away on April 28th, 2023, after battling illness for an extended period. She was also a cherished daughter, sister, and partner, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion.

A Life Dedicated to Family

Kristin was born to H. Robert Valerga and Dorothy Beckman Valerga, and was the devoted daughter of both. She was also the daughter-in-law of Deborah Spilabotte and the late Robert. Kristin’s life was centered around her family, and she dedicated herself to raising her two sons, Douglas and Christopher, with love and care.

A Beloved Sibling and Partner

Kristin was also a beloved sister to Paul Valerga and his wife, Deborah. She was also a cherished partner to Maria Ferrante-Schepis, who mourns her loss deeply. Kristin’s love touched the lives of so many, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Funeral Arrangements and Memorial Contributions

The Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc. will conduct visitation on Sunday and Monday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and again from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The burial service, a Mass of Christian Burial, will be held at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church in Seaford on May 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Following the service, the funeral and burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kristin’s name can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Gynecological Sarcoma Research Fund, the Seaford High School-Kristin Goetze Hero Scholarship Fund, or tinyurl.com/KristinGoetze. These organizations are conducting research on gynecological sarcoma, the disease that Kristin battled. Checks should be made out to Seaford UFSD, with “Kristin Goetze Scholarship” in the memo line.

A Life Remembered

Kristin Valerga-Goetzeon was a woman who dedicated her life to her family, her community, and her passions. She will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion, and the lasting impact she had on those around her. May she rest in peace.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :Kristin Valerga-Goetzeon Obituary, Seaford NY, Kristin Valerga-Goetzeon Has Died – obituary database/