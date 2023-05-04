Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kristy Gibbons Dies: A Tragic Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Death is a natural part of life, and it can happen to anyone at any time. However, some deaths are more tragic than others, especially when they involve young people who had their whole lives ahead of them. Kristy Gibbons was one such person. She died at the young age of 22, and her death left many people wondering how it happened. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Kristy Gibbons’ life and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Early Life

Kristy Gibbons was born on June 14, 1998, in Bakersfield, California. She was the youngest of three children and was raised by her mother, who worked as a nurse. Growing up, Kristy was a happy and outgoing child who loved to dance. She was also an excellent student and excelled in her studies.

In high school, Kristy was a cheerleader and continued to dance. She was a popular student and had many friends. After graduating from high school, Kristy attended California State University, Bakersfield, where she studied nursing. She was a dedicated student and worked hard to achieve her goals.

The Night of her Death

On the night of August 30, 2020, Kristy went out with some friends to celebrate a friend’s birthday. They went to several bars in downtown Bakersfield and had a good time. Kristy was seen drinking heavily throughout the night, and at some point, she became separated from her friends.

At around 1:30 am, Kristy was found lying unconscious in the parking lot of a bar. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of death was determined to be acute alcohol poisoning.

Investigation

After Kristy’s death, the Bakersfield Police Department launched an investigation to determine how she died. They interviewed witnesses who had been with Kristy that night and reviewed surveillance footage from the bars she had visited. They also conducted toxicology tests on Kristy’s body.

The investigation revealed that Kristy had consumed a large amount of alcohol throughout the night, which had led to her death. Her blood alcohol level was measured at 0.34%, which is more than four times the legal limit for driving in California.

The investigation also found that Kristy had been served alcohol at several bars despite being visibly intoxicated. This led to several of the bars being cited for serving alcohol to an intoxicated person.

Impact on Family and Friends

Kristy’s death was a devastating blow to her family and friends. Her mother, who had raised her as a single parent, was inconsolable. Her siblings were also struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Kristy’s friends were also deeply affected by her death. Many of them had been with her on the night she died and blamed themselves for not doing more to prevent her from drinking so much.

Memorial

After Kristy’s death, a memorial was held in her honor. Hundreds of people attended, including her family, friends, and members of the community. There were speeches, music, and a candlelight vigil.

The memorial was a way for people to come together and remember Kristy’s life. It was also a way for people to show their support for her family and friends during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Kristy Gibbons’ death was a tragic loss for her family, friends, and the community. It serves as a reminder of the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and the importance of responsible serving practices in bars and restaurants.

Kristy was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her, and her death was a senseless tragedy. However, her memory lives on through the people who knew and loved her. They will never forget her infectious smile, her love of dance, and her kind heart. Rest in peace, Kristy.

